“I finished Lava Jato”: a memory of the Bolsonaro family

According to President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilians will be able to sleep soundly from Wednesday October 7th. One of the nation’s structural problems no longer exists, at least not within the federal government: corruption. During a speech in the presidential palace, the former army captain confirmed that he had ended the anti-corruption operation of the car wash (Lava Jato) because there was no more corruption in his government.

“I’m proud, it gives me satisfaction to tell the wonderful press that I don’t want to quit the car wash. I ended the car wash investigation because there is no more corruption within the government. I know that this is not a virtue, but an obligation, ”the President praised his own administration, which was followed by applause from the audience.

However, it is not out of forgetfulness that the president seems to be ignoring the corruption allegations that haunt his own family.

Congressional Fake News Investigation

Both Carlos Bolsonaro, a councilor of Rio de Janeiro, and Federal Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro are being investigated by the Mixed Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPMI) for their involvement in spreading fake news and allegedly participating in online campaigns aimed at and against political opponents to discredit the use of false information.

Data collected by the Federal Police show that Eduardo Bolsonaro’s IP addresses were used for mass exchanges of fake messages and attacks on political opponents of the Bolsonaro family.

Fake message request to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Justice (STF) is conducting a separate investigation into the spread of fake news, this time regarding members of the court and the National Congress. According to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, during the investigation, federal police again identified Carlos Bolsonaro as one of the participants in the criminal fake messaging system, along with business people who supported Bolsonaro and allegedly financed the operation.

Participation in anti-democracy rallies

Another investigation is ongoing at the STF into protests against democracy that took place on April 19th. At the time, protesters called for the closure of the National Congress and the Supreme Court, and the return of Institutional Act 5, a military dictatorship that gave the government extensive powers.

President Jair Bolsonaro attended the rally and delivered a speech in front of the army headquarters advocating the anti-democratic narrative.

The Queiroz case

In December 2018, a few weeks before Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as president, a Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) document identified a number of atypical financial transactions on accounts of parliamentary assistants, including one who was working for the Rio de Janeiro State Congressman and recently elected Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s son.

Little information is available on the final destination of these funds, but according to the report, one of the transactions was a check for R $ 24,000 made out to Michelle Bolsonaro, the president’s wife.

In addition, the document reveals that many large cash deposits into an account of Flávio Bolsonaro’s former driver Fabrício Queiroz happened by chance on the same days that the Rio de Janeiro State Congress paid its salaries.

Interfering in the Federal Police (PF)

The progress in the investigation against Flávio Bolsonaro meant that Jair Bolsonaro directly influenced a change at the top of the command of the Federal Police (PF) in the state of Rio de Janeiro. This resulted in former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro, an anti-corruption icon, resigning. The PF is responsible for investigating the case in both the state of Rio de Janeiro and the federal district of Brasíia.

Criminal conspiracy and money laundering

An investigation by the Attorney General of Rio de Janeiro into the president’s son, investigating criminal conspiracy, money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, remains under lock and key.

The Intercept Brazil website had access to secret documents from the investigation as early as April, showing that the money raised by then Congressman Flávio Bolsonaro was used as an investment in building construction by three companies: São Felipe Construção Civil Eireli, São Jorge Construção Civil Eireli and ConstruRioMZ.

Today’s Senator Flávio Bolsonaro would benefit from these investments through setbacks by Adriano da Nóbrega and his former assistant Fabrício Queiroz, the investigators said.

The criminal company also collects “protection money”, operates the domestic gas and water sales market, and provides clandestine cable television and construction services in the Rio das Pedras and Muzema areas of Rio de Janeiro.

The execution of Marielle Franco

The brutal murder of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco, which took place more than two years ago, also highlighted the involvement of the presidential family in the criminal militias of Rio de Janeiro.

Exactly a year after their deaths, former police officers Ronnie Lessa and Élcio Queiroz were arrested and charged with the crime that had attracted international attention.

Lessa was Jair Bolsonaro’s neighbor in a private condominium on Rio de Janeiro’s west side. Élcio Queiroz, for his part, often praised the head of state on social media and posted pictures with him.

Months later, Attorney General Raquel Dodge brought charges against Domingos Inácio Brazão before the Justice Department, citing the former Rio de Janeiro Congressman as the leader of the conspiracy behind Marielle Franco’s murder.

The Bolsonaro family’s involvement in those responsible for the councilor’s death sparked a backlash against a campaign to move the murder investigation from the state of Rio de Janeiro to the federal level, which Marielle’s family had often requested but changed their minds once Bolsonaro stepped up Office.

Adriano da Nóbrega, on the other hand, was killed on February 9 this year in a police operation attempting to catch him after a year on the run. In an interview with Globo news agency, his lawyer Paulo Emílio Catta Preta pointed out the possibility that his client was killed in order to clear evidence.

He said to me, ‘Doctor, no one is here to arrest me. You want to kill me. If they arrest me, they will kill me in prison. I am sure they will kill me to clear evidence. ‘Those were his words,’ said the lawyer.

