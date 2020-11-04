I wouldn’t be surprised at another disaster in

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), 50 of the 859 dams in Brazil have some risk of compromising the security structure. The three structures with the highest emergency level are in Minas Gerais: Forquilha III (valley), in Ouro Preto, in the south upper (valley), in Barão de Cocais and in B3 / B4 (MBR) in Nova Lima.

The state, which is still experiencing the aftermath of the Mariana in November 2015 and Brumadinho in January 2019, is being treated as a “time bomb” by specialists and activists from the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB).

“I would not be surprised by another dam disaster in Brazil,” complains Turkish lawyer and chemist Baskut Tuncak, former United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on toxic waste.

The aerial photo shows the extent of the destruction of the Bento Rodrigues district in Mariana after the Samarco dam burst in November 2015 / Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Tuncak was part of a delegation from the UN Human Rights Council that visited Brazil last year and heard the victims in Brumadinho, Mariana and in the Piquiá de Baixo community in Maranhão.

The report, drawn up at the end of the visit and presented in September by his successor Marcos Orellana, said that the Vale mining company committed “ruthless criminal behavior” in breaching the Córrego do Feijão dam, which caused 272 deaths.

The text suggests that the company pressured outside auditors to confirm the dam’s stability and ignored warnings of risk in Brumadinho – like in Mariana.

“After the Mariana and Brumadinho disasters, no executive from Vale, BHP or Samarco was convicted of criminal behavior, a farce that suggests that some in Brazil are indeed above the law,” the report said.

Brasil de Fato spoke to Tuncak on the occasion of the five years since the Samarco Dam erupted in Mariana. The topic of conversation was the accountability of state and private sector agents for crimes of this type. Check out the best moments:

Brasil de Fato: In the report that was drawn up after the visit to Brazil, mentioning the leak in Brumadinho says: “It is amazing that a disaster like this should occur four years after the catastrophic rupture of a dam on which the same occurred Company, Vale, State, Minas Gerais. “What measures did you expect from companies and the state to prevent further disruptions, and what have you observed in practice?

Baskut Tuncak: That’s a good question. It was very shocking what happened in January 2019, but it was predictable and preventable.

This disaster occurred at one of several dams in the country that were classified as high risk. Unfortunately, even after the Mariana disaster, the state did not improve its legislation or strengthen the rules and procedures for dams.

Almost the opposite has happened: the risk has only increased since then due to the relaxation of some regulations and permission to build tailings dams more quickly.

What should have happened was the tightening of rules, inspections, procedures and preventive measures. Unfortunately, neither has the government nor Vale.

You take part in United Nations missions in several countries. Is the level of negligence that you have observed in Brazil unprecedented or is this a recurring situation in other parts of the world?

Problems with tailings dams are not unique to Brazil. Other countries with mining activities are also having difficulties. However, the risk in Brazil is among the highest in the world.

According to the data I have access to, Brazil is the country with the most risky dams.

Dweller watches the mud take over the landscape after the Fundão Dam / Douglas Magno / AFP burst

Given the situation of the other dams in Brazil, would you be surprised at the news of a new breach?

After what I saw and heard in December last year, another dam disaster in Brazil would unfortunately not surprise me.

I hope and have heard some rumors that changes have been made after our visit to reduce the risks. However, there is an adjacent systemic problem that is of great concern and, as far as I know, not yet addressed: the information the government has received [sobre a situação das barragens] it comes from the company itself.

This is my primary concern in terms of maintaining the integrity of government processes of regulating and overseeing operations so that disasters like Mariana and Brumadinho don’t recur.

What is the responsibility of Vale and Samarco if the state does not provide the necessary requirements or does not properly inspect the operations?

Indeed, the task of protecting human rights rests with the state. However, the situation brings with it responsibilities for companies, including the obligations created by governments in the form of laws, but also for people who are at risk because of their activities.

A psychological trauma could be observed in the two disasters Mariana and Brumadinho. People clearly remember the moment the dam collapsed

It is also up to companies to mitigate the impact on human rights, even if the necessary legal requirements are not met.

In a sense, it’s a shared responsibility. Ultimately, however, we see that governments must ensure the regulation of business in their territory.

You visited Brazil more than four years after the Mariana leak. What consequences have you seen in the lives of the people in the Rio Doce Basin?

Unfortunately, I couldn’t go there myself, but I met some of the families and communities affected. Psychological trauma could be observed in the two disasters Mariana and Brumadinho. People vividly remember the moment the dam collapsed and still live with the mud to support their homes and incomes.

This uncertainty about the effects of exposure to toxic substances leads to great stress and exhaustion. Unfortunately that continues today

There are various effects on the lifestyle and mental health of communities – particularly those who lost friends and relatives in the disaster.

One of the issues that has not been resolved is community concern about the possibility of heavy metal poisoning that will be released once the dam breaks. This uncertainty about the effects of exposure to toxic substances leads to great stress and exhaustion. Unfortunately that continues today.

During our visit, we tried to draw attention to the need for an independent, solid opinion to inform communities about risks and identify what caused the disaster.

School destroyed by mud in Paracatu de Baixo parish in Mariana. Five years after the crime, books, desks, desks and school supplies are in the midst of destruction. / Pedro Aguiar / Brazil de Fato

In terms of the environment, what can still be fixed and what has already been lost?

Much has been lost. All wildlife on the river was instantly destroyed by the mud. Vegetation, topography, animals, loss of access to drinking water.

In addition, it must be taken into account that many communities were directly affected by the mud, as is the case with Barra Longa (MG).

Some of these effects can even be remedied and efforts will be made to do so. Part of the problem, however, is precisely the slow implementation of these projects.

During the visit, I heard from many people that the 42 repair programs were run by the Renova Foundation [resultado de um Termo de Transação e Ajustamento de Conduta (TTAC)] They were already at an advanced stage. This is very worrying as they are still living under many adverse effects, especially the indigenous communities who rely heavily on the river for livelihoods to maintain their traditions.

We have examples of agreements made under the standards of respect for human rights, projects implemented using technologies that can minimize the environmental impact

All of this needs to be taken into account in a more coherent action that meets expectations [de um programa de reparação].

Based on your experience in other countries, is it possible to find mining best practices when this activity is led by large companies? In general, is the problem the lack of government regulation and control or are violations of the social environment related to the activity itself?

Many consider mining and the extractive industries in themselves unsustainable. It’s a complex subject. Indeed, in some situations, the extraction of natural resources cannot be done without harming communities and without violating human rights – especially when the community itself fails to reach an agreement and oppose the activity.

On the other hand, there are good practices. We have examples of agreements made under the standards of respect for human rights, projects implemented using technologies that can minimize the environmental impact. In many cases, however, effects are inevitable. Especially when we look at the cycle of the extractive industries, it is very difficult to find a completely sustainable activity.

Ultimately, it depends on how you interpret human rights standards and obligations. One of my main concerns is how much longer we will be dependent on this type of extractivism.

