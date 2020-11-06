I wouldn’t be surprised to see another dam disaster

According to the National Mining Agency (ANM), 50 of the 859 mineral relief dams in Brazil have some risk of compromising the safety structure. The three highest rated emergency structures are located in Minas Gerais: Forquilha III (valley), in Ouro Preto, Sul Superior (valley), in Barão de Cocais and B3 / B4 (MBR) in Nova Lima.

The state, still living after the Mariana Islands in November 2015, and Brumadinho in 2019, are being treated as “bomb reloj” by specialists and activists from the Dam-Affected Movement (MAB with the acronym). in Portuguese).

“I will not be surprised by another dam disaster in Brazil,” complains lawyer and Turkish chemist Baskut Tuncak, former special rapporteur for the United Nations (UN) on toxic waste.

Aerial view of the destruction of the Bento Rodrigues district in Mariana after the rupture of the Samarco Dam in November 2015 / Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agencia Brasil

Tuncak joined a delegation from the UN Human Rights Council that visited Brazil and the past and concerned the people of Brumadinho, Mariana and the Piquiá de Baixo community in Maranhão.

The report, drawn up at the end of the visit and presented in September by his successor, Marcos Orellana, says that when the Córrego do Feijão dam erupted, the valley committed “ruthless criminal behavior” that caused 272 muertes.

The text emphasizes that the company was conducting outside auditors to confirm the stability of the dam and ignoring warnings about the risks in Brumadinho – the same that used to exist in Mariana.

“Following the disasters of Mariana and Brumadinho, not an executive from La Vale, BHP, Samarco was convicted of criminal behavior, a farce of the judiciary that suggests that some people in Brazil are currently above the law,” the report says.

Brasil de Fato converted to Tuncak on the occasion of the five-year collapse of the Samarco Dam in Mariana. The subject of the conversation was the responsibility of the agents of the state and the private initiative in crimes of this kind. Lea’s best moments:

Brasil de Fato: The report made after your visit to Brazil, which mentions the spill in Brumadinho, states: “It is amazing that such a disaster occurs in four cases after the catastrophic collapse of a dam on which my company is located Vale is involved in the same state of Minas Gerais. “What action did you expect from the company and Hubieran State to prevent further failures, and what did it see in practice?

Baskut Tuncak: That is an excellent question. It was very impressive what happened in January 2019, but it was predictable and preventable.

This disaster occurred in one of the country’s several dams that have been classified as high risk. Unfortunately, even after the Mariana disaster, the state did not improve its legislation and strengthen the rules and procedures for the safety of dams.

Occasionally the opposite: the risk has only increased since then as some regulations have been weakened and approval has been given to build dams with faster relays.

What should have happened was the tightening of the rules, the inspection, the procedures, the preventive measures. Unfortunately from both the government and Vale on this one.

You take part in United Nations missions in different countries. Is the level of neglect you’ve seen in Brazil unprecedented? Is it a recurring situation in other parts of the world?

Problems with dams in the exclusivity of Brazil Other countries with mining activities also have difficulties. Nevertheless, the risk in Brazil is among the greatest in the world.

Based on the data I have access to, Brazil is the country with the most high risk dams.

Dweller observes the mud covering the landscape after the break of the Fundão Dam / Douglas Magno / AFP

Given the situation of other dams in Brazil, are you surprised by the news of a new break?

Unfortunately, based on what I have seen and what I remember from the past, another dam disaster in Brazil would not surprise me.

I hope, and there are some rumors, that changes have been made after our visit to reduce the risks. However, there is one systemic survey that is of great concern and yet has not yet been addressed: the information the government is receiving [sobre la situación de las represas] the production of the same company.

This is my primary concern in terms of maintaining the integrity of the government’s regulatory processes and overseeing operations so that disasters like Mariana and Brumadinho don’t happen.

If the state does not impose the demanding requirements, it will not properly monitor operations. What are the responsibilities of Vale and Samarco?

Indeed, the task of protecting human rights is up to the state. However, the situation brings with it responsibilities for businesses, including government-created obligations in the form of laws, but also for taking care of people who are at risk because of their activities.

Psychological trauma has been observed during the Mariana and Brumadinho disasters. People are clearly back when the dam collapsed

It is also up to companies to mitigate the human rights impact even if the necessary legal requirements are not met.

In a sense, it’s a shared responsibility. Ultimately, however, we realized that governments need to regulate business in their territories.

You visited Brazil more than four years after the Mariana outbreak. What are the consequences for the lives of the people who live in the Rio Doce catchment area?

Unfortunately, I couldn’t go there in person, but I met some of the families and communities affected. Psychological trauma could be observed during the Mariana and Brumadinho disasters. People are clearly recovering from the moment the dam collapsed and has now lived with the mud. They benefit from keeping their home and income.

This uncertainty about the effects of exposure to toxic substances creates a great deal of anxiety and exhaustion. Unfortunately this is still the case today

There are various effects on the way of life and the mental health of communities – particularly those who have lost friends and relatives in the disaster.

One of the issues that has not been resolved is community concern over the possibility of heavy metal poisoning released when the dam breaks. This uncertainty about the effects of exposure to toxic substances creates a great deal of anxiety and exhaustion. Unfortunately they are still there today.

We seek to raise awareness during our visit of the need for an independent, solid dictation that will inform communities of the risks and identify what caused the disaster.

School destroyed by mud in Paracatu de Baixo parish in Mariana. Five years after the crime, books, tables, characters and school supplies are in the midst of destruction. / Pedro Aguiar / Brazil de Fato

In terms of the environment, what can be remedied for what has been lost?

You got lost a lot. Whatever lived in the life saved in the river was instantly destroyed by the mud. Vegetation, topography, animals, lost access to drinking water.

In addition, it must be taken into account that many communities have been directly affected by mud, as in the case of Barra Longa (MG).

Some of these effects can even be remedied and efforts are being made in that direction. However, part of the problem is just the length of the implementation of these projects.

During the visit, I attended many of the Renova Foundation’s 42 repair programs [resultado de un Término de Transacción y Ajuste de Conducta (TTAC)] You are not at an advanced stage. This is very worrying as they are still living with many adverse effects, particularly the indigenous communities who rely heavily on the river for livelihoods to maintain their traditions.

We have examples of successful hechos within standards of respect for human rights, projects carried out with technologies that can minimize the environmental impact

Everything needs to be viewed in a more consistent and consistent action with what is expected [de un programa de reparación].

Based on your experience in other countries, is it possible to find practical ways in mining when this activity is led by large companies? In general, is the problem the lack of regulation and government control or the violations of the social environment associated with the activity itself?

Muchos believes that the mining and extractive industries are inherently unsustainable. It’s a full poll. In some situations, of course, the extraction of natural resources cannot be done without communities without violating human rights – especially when the community does not want to act and is against that activity.

On the other hand, there are good practices. We have examples of successful hechas within standards of respect for human rights, projects carried out with technologies that can minimize the environmental impact. In many cases, however, effects are inevitable. Especially when we look at the cycle of the extractive industry, it is very difficult to find a completely sustainable activity.

Ultimately, it depends on how you interpret the standards and commitments related to human rights. One of my central concerns is that as long as we are there we will be dependent on this type of extractivism.

