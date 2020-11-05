Iberdrola Announces $ 75 Billion Investment in Renewable Energy – Executive Digest

Iberdrola is preparing to invest € 75 billion in renewable energy production and retail operations by 2025. The Spanish company hopes to capitalize on the growing global demand for greener energies, according to Thursday. in a statement.

“After 20 years of anticipating the energy transition, our business model positions us as a key agent in transforming the industrial fabric,” says Ignacio Galán, President of Iberdrola. According to the official, the company’s experience, financial strength and commitment to society are the necessary pillars to advance a long-term strategy.

Of the € 75 billion to be invested by 2025, 90% (€ 68 billion) will be organic, Iberdrola guarantees, emphasizing that more than half of the organic growth will be used for renewable energies and 40% for the networks.

Iberdrola also wants to double its capacity by 2025 and reach 60 GW – compared to the 32 GW registered last year. At this point, the company’s portfolio should be split into onshore wind (26 GW), offshore wind (4 GW), solar (16 GW) and hydropower (14 GW).

Iberdrola also announces a 60% increase in investments in Spain, which will now represent 21% of the group’s total investments. More than 7 billion euros are provided for renewable energies and more than 4.5 billion for grids.