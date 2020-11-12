Ice Maker Market to 2026 – Demand Outlook and Trends Forecast

MEA ice maker market is projected to witness immense traction on account of increasing number of infrastructure development activities like construction of new hypermarkets, restaurant chains, and supermarkets. According to the International Trade Council’s data, Dubai currently has 20 new community shopping mall projects under construction, which are likely to be completed by 2020.

The ice maker market is projected to gain considerable growth on account of increasing demand for ice-making devices in restaurants and household settings. These devices are experiencing heavy demand from regions like the Asia Pacific and North America owing to increase in household disposable income.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4419

As per the study, ice maker market could touch USD 2.5 billion by the year 2025.

Growing prevalence of high-end boutique bars that emphasize on overall experience, quality, and presentation could boost the demand for unique ice-making devices that make gourmet, large and square ice cubes. Shifting consumer outlook towards the use of ice is influencing several ice machine manufacturers to develop new models and series of machines that deliver ice in multiple sizes and shapes.

Additionally, the product development trend has augmented the industry scenario, giving rise to heavy industry competition in turn encouraging the development of new, technically advanced ice machines. Emergence of modern kitchens and homes that have built-in bars have propelled the demand for ice maker machines across the residential sector.

Ice maker market players are focusing on using more natural refrigerants like carbon and propane to meet all the residential as well as environmental norms. Adoption of eco-friendly hydrocarbon refrigerant allows firms to provide customers a machine that has low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone depletion potential (ODP). This could reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency in the long run.

As of now, ice maker companies like Cornelius Inc., Howe Corporation, Hoshizaki Corporation, Ali Group S.p.A, Middleby Corporation, Manitowoc Ice, Brema Group S.p.A., North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, and AB Electrolux are pioneering the business landscape with their innovative, advanced products.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4419

In terms of commercial application, the ice maker industry is segmented into healthcare and food service. The commercial sector is experiencing growth at a rapid pace due to surging adoption of ice-making machines in hotels, restaurants, hospitals, bars, and pharma companies. This has compelled major ice machine companies to develop restaurant-specific, energy-efficient machines that successfully cater to the diverse demands of several customers.

Proliferating demand for ice across the food service industry in different sizes and shapes could play a vital role in advancing the development of new ice maker machines. Manufacturers are investing heavily in various R&D activities to satisfy the evolving demands of food processing, transportation, and service sectors.

Related Reports: –

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/08/28/1557450/0/en/Commercial-Refrigeration-Equipment-Market-will-cross-35bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Remodeling Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remodeling-market-is-projected-to-expand-at-3-9-cagr-through-2026-global-market-insights-inc-301159174.html