IHRU Receives 2,932 Income Support Claims and Denies 1,001 for Non-Compliance – Executive Digest

The number of loan applications for rent payments received by the Institute for Housing and Urban Rehabilitation (IHRU) was 2,932, of which 1,001 were rejected due to anomalies such as the lack of a lease.

In addition to “deviations in the proof of contractual relationship”, the reasons that led most to the rejection of applications were the “existence of deviations” with regard to the decline in income or the declaration of honor, such as by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing in response to the faction of Bloco de Esquerda Lusa had access to.

It deals with “essential elements for the provision of assistance” and the same document claims that “despite several attempts by the IHRU with proponents, they have not been properly delivered or corrected”. These situations justified 92% of the rejections.

According to the same information, of the total of almost three thousand loan applications to support the rental payment, 1,195 are at the IHRU (10.5%) or the applicant (89.5%) and 713 are in processing.

In response, the MIH also emphasized that, despite the possibility of a preliminary deferral in honor – a mechanism provided in the supplementary state budget to expedite the granting of assistance – “many candidates preferred to submit all documentation, which was subject to prior review by the IHRU instead of the subsequent review, which can lead to reimbursements for assistance in the event of non-compliance with the criteria. “

According to the supplementary OU, these loans can be granted “through a statement from the owner, in honor of or through an auditor as to how he or she is in any of the situations” in order to gain access to assistance, with the requirements currently in progress being reviewed later.

The budget law also provides that, without prejudice to this situation, “proof of the decline in income (…) must be provided and validated within 60 days of submitting the application”, whereby the beneficiaries are obliged to reimburse the amounts already paid at any time that the IHRU verifies, “within the [60 dias] (…) That wrong declarations were made or that the declaration of honor contains an error. “

According to the response sent to BE, 266 cases were submitted using the option provided in the supplementary OU, “and in only 58 of these cases did applicants choose to provide documents supporting the loss of income within 60 days”.

“It should be noted that in cases where private individuals have resorted to the preliminary approval process, in some cases the basic documents for this grant (declaration of honor, receipt of income, identification documents and direct debit authorization) were not sent, despite the existence of the IHRU”, emphasizes same letter.

The document also states that there are currently no speed issues “as it is certain that the majority of the pending cases are awaiting evidence from proponents or analysis by the IHRU”.

The global data on these requests also includes 23 cases (0.08% of the total) related to withdrawals and requests filed and rejected.

This income support mechanism was one of the government’s actions to address the decline in household income as a result of the impact of the pandemic on economic activity.

In practice, this scheme allowed access to interest-free loans or valuation fees – only upon payment of stamp duty – by housing tenants when paying rents.

To be eligible, tenants would have to cumulatively have a decrease in income of more than 20% compared to the income of the previous month or the same period of the previous year (same month 2019) and an expense ratio of more than 35% with the house rental costs.

This measure was launched in April and was originally intended to take effect in a state of emergency and the following month. However, access to these IHRU loans should be extended until September.

Repayment of the loan will begin in January 2021, with the law providing for a minimum period of six months, which will apply from the month following the availability of the last installment of the loan.

“So if this last installment of the loan is paid in September 2020, the first installment of the repayment is due in April 2021,” according to the official information on the housing portal.