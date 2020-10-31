II Festival of Cuban Culture brings together dozens of artists and

A team of twenty artists, consisting of instrumentalists, experts from dance, poetry and performing arts, will form the program of the II Festival of Cuban Culture next November 7th and 8th. This year’s edition will be completely online in accordance with the hygiene measures of the covid-19. The shows will be free and feature well-known names and new exponents of Cuban art (see end of story).

Among the attractions, the public will see a real Cuban institution with more than eight decades of existence. The Aragón Orchestra, known as the “mother of all charangas”, opens the festival on Saturday (7 am) from 12 noon. During its entire existence, the group has been home to some of the island’s greatest orchestral musicians, touring the world and releasing more than 100 albums.

Currently, the orchestra is an inspiration to the younger generations and preserves important elements that come from the mix of African and Spanish sounds. The orchestra is recognized by Unesco as a Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has three Latin Grammy nominations and received the Pablo Picasso Medal for the best orchestra of the 20th century.

Original creation of the Aragon Orchestra / Instagram reproduction

Dance and theater gifts for children

The II. Cuban Culture Festival is also attended by Cuban dance artists. The Acosta Danza company is on the program on Sunday (8). Founded by award-winning Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, the group takes a contemporary perspective on the stage that ranges from ballet to folk to folk dances. In the group’s own definitions, the company maintains Cuban culture as the primary reference and works to bring the value of the Caribbean island’s arts to the world.

On the same day, another big name in Cuban art history is introduced, the children’s theater group La Colmenita. At the age of 30, the group has been an ambassador of goodwill for Unicef ​​since 2007 and plays an important role in educating young Cuban citizens. La Colmenita was founded in 1989 after the emblematic assembly of the exhibition “Sinfonía para una Perla, en Mar Mayor” and began with 14 artists. Today it is recognized not only by the Cuban people, but also internationally.

Tributes to those who made history

As part of the celebrations for the National Day of Cuban Culture, celebrated on October 20th, the festival pays homage to the 100th anniversary of the dancer and choreographer Alicia Alonso. Considering a dance legend, she is the only Latin American to have received the title of “Prima Ballerina Assoluta”.

Alicia Alonso with Reyes Fernández in the assembly of the ballet “Giselle”. / Annemarie Heinrich / Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes de Argentina

The event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the animated character Elpidio Valdés, created by cartoonist and animator Juan Padrón. Considered the father of Cuban animation, he died in March of this year at the age of 73. Elpidio Valdés is a symbol of Cuban children’s culture. It was founded in 1970 and represents farmers in the fight against colonization

The list of winners also includes the emblematic artist Alfredo Sosabravo. As an autodidact, he works with paintings and sculptures that explore the interaction between nature, humanity and technology. Sosabravo is recognized worldwide and has been awarded in several countries. One of them, the most important in Cuba, the National Plastic Arts Award.

How can you watch?

The II Festival of Cuban Culture will be broadcast in the São Paulo area on TVT (TV dos Trabalhadores), which can be tuned on channel 44.1. The attractions will also be available on the Facebook of the Consulate General of Cuba in São Paulo and on the Brasil de Fato Youtube channel.

Check the full schedule below:

Date: November 7th (Saturday) – from 12 p.m.

– Aragon Orchestra

– Mauricio Figueiral and Luna Manzanares

– Vengsay Valdes

– Batanga & Cia

– Pancho Amat

– Los Muñequitos de Matanzas

– Felipe Chibas

– Come on Van Van

Date: November 8th (Sunday) – from 12 p.m.

Septeto Habanero

La Colmenita

Acosta Danza

Aliesky Perez

Ferrer and Banda

Sintesis

David Blanco

Lizt Alfonso

Alejandro Falcón and Cuba Adentro

Moncada Group

Alejandra and Cubania

Maria Maia

