IL warns to oppose a possible curfew across the country – Executive Digest

The President of the Liberal Initiative today spoke “head-on” against the possibility that the government will decide on Saturday to impose curfews across the country as this is an “undue restriction” on individual freedoms.

This position was conveyed by João Cotrim Figueiredo at the end of a meeting with Prime Minister António Costa in São Bento to analyze measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic that could leave the Extraordinary Council of Ministers this Saturday.

According to the sole deputy of the Liberal Initiative, during the meeting the Prime Minister “essentially divided the measures into two parts: these are extensions of what has been applied in Lousada, Felgueiras and Paços de Ferreira, with the closure of facilities, curfews and measures to restrict circulation; and another set that already requires a state of emergency, such as a curfew for the entire area and for the entire population. “

“In relation to this hypothesis, the Liberal Initiative had the opportunity to say that they are directly against because it is an undue restriction on individual freedoms and, above all, because there is no basis for applying the same measure to all communities in the country. assuming that the problem is the same ”, defended João Cotrim Figueiredo.

However, on this point regarding curfews, João Cotrim Figueiredo stated that the government had not made a proposal regarding the application time.

Regarding the closure of commercial establishments (restaurants, events or bars), João Cotrim Figueiredo confirmed that this chapter “will be part of the proposals that the Council of Ministers will appreciate on Saturday, but no specific times have been mentioned when it will could occur “. .

At this point he only pointed out that in Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada “private events are banned and public cultural events can still be authorized according to the guidelines issued on a case-by-case basis by the Directorate-General for Health”.

The leader of the Liberal Initiative was later very critical of the role of the socialist executive in the fight against Covid-19, saying that his party’s expectation before today’s meeting was: “The statistical and scientific basis for the decisions made by the government on Saturday wants to meet, as well as those she has met more recently. “

“However, this expectation has not been met, as there are still too many things to be decided based only on the activities of other countries or on the expectation that they can contribute to effectively fighting the pandemic. Therefore, it is not possible for the Liberal Initiative to reach agreement or disagreement on the proposed measures, as we cannot measure the proportionality of each one in relation to the problem to be solved, ”he said.

Speaking to the journalists, João Cotrim Figueiredo also said that, according to the Prime Minister, he expressed himself “the importance of keeping schools open in different teaching cycles because the costs associated with closing schools are too high and as if You now know that the level of contagion is fairly limited. “

According to the President of the Liberal Initiative, “In contrast to the events in April and May, there are not enough field hospitals to show up, there is no policy for rapid tests or other measures that could prevent this dimension of the pandemic. ”.

“We also understand that the government’s decisions were very unpredictable and the message was not tailored to the recipient. We left this meeting exactly as we entered it, not knowing whether the action would be proposed on Saturday [pelo executivo] Have proportionality in relation to the problem they are trying to solve, ”he added.