Image Recognition in Retail Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth Catchoom, IBM Corporation, Intelligence Retail, LTUTech

The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers.

Leading Image Recognition in Retail Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Catchoom, IBM Corporation, Intelligence Retail, LTUTech, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Slyce Inc., TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

The growing use of the internet, along with the rising adoption of innovative technologies, such as the mobile, web, social media, and analytics, increase the growth of cloud-based image recognition in retail. Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to strengthen and encourage marketing endeavors, which includes high costs with limited scalability.

The Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the image recognition in retail market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of image recognition in retail market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, deployment type, application. The global image recognition in retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading image recognition in retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the image recognition in retail market.

The global image recognition in retail market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, deployment type, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as code recognition, digital image processing, facial recognition, object recognition, others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as visual product search, security and surveillance, vision analytics, marketing and advertising, others.

