Immunohematology Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2024

Global immunohematology market has witnessed rapid advancements over the years due to the efforts undertaken by the market players to offer advanced and reliable healthcare solutions. Growing preference of the patients towards the need for advanced automated analyzers along with updated serological techniques like ABO serum typing will magnify the business prospects in the coming years.

The Germany immunohematology market held a high revenue share in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a 4.8% CAGR through 2024. This segmental growth can be credited to rising development of blood banks & trauma centers in the region.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1652

In terms of segmentation by product, the global immunohematology market from the reagents segment registered revenue of $1.2 billion in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing production of customized reagents for use in blood typing and antibody screening processes. For instance, Cancer Research UK and Abcam plc have recently inked a partnership for the development and marketing of new custom antibodies which will expedite cancer research efforts.

The gel cards technology segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% through 2024, owing to its wide adoption in cross-matching, antigen detection, and alloantibody identification processes. The usage of this technology leads to enhanced functions and reduces several interpretive or technical errors.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the hospitals segment held nearly 54.2% of revenue share in 2017, due to increasing rate of accidents and other emergency incidents. Furthermore, rising adoption of medical products in the healthcare settings will foster segmental growth in years to come.

The purchase will help the scientists carefully study and combine cellular behavior and collect cell-based information for enhanced results in applications like single-cell transcriptomics, single-cell multiomics as well as immune-monitoring. Some of the other leading industry players include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, and Grifols, among various others

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1652

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Immunohematology Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Analyzers

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Reagents

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Immunohematology Market, By Technology

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Biochips

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Gel cards

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.4. Microplates

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.5. Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.6. Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT)

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

5.7. Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT)

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Immunohematology Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

6.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

6.4. Blood banks

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/immunohematology-market