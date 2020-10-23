Implantable Medical Devices Market Growth Analysis To 2026: Revenue On The Rise

India implantable medical devices market size is projected to record a CAGR of more than 10.3% through 2026. The regional growth will mainly be driven by growing awareness regarding the medical implants and their applications among people. Implantable medical devices are enhancing the quality of life of millions of individuals globally. These devices are extensively for treatment of disorders such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) that cannot be mitigated via medication alone. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that at least one person dies every second due to CVDs in the country.

Aided with numerous technological innovations and the development of novel products, the global implantable medical devices market is projected to witness a lucrative rate of growth over the forthcoming timespan. Growing aging population as well as rising occurrence of a multitude of cardiological and neurological disorders across the globe would result in substantial number of patients needing implantable medical devices.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4483

Implantable medical devices can be classified into active and non-active devices, which are also called static or passive devices. Non-active implantable medical devices held more than 78% revenue share during 2018.

Static implantable medical devices play a critical role in the healthcare sector. The demand for these devices will likely be fueled by increasing number of accidents, a large elderly population pool, and the rising occurrence of chronic health conditions across the globe. The introduction of favorable reimbursement policies in many countries will further promote the adoption of passive implantable medical devices.

The different types of therapeutic implanted devices include pacemakers, spinal devices, joint reconstruction, breast implants, and stents. These devices are used to repair or heal the injury or disorder. Ongoing technological developments therapeutic implants is expected to promote their adoption in the upcoming years.

The global occurrence of cardiovascular disorders has increased substantially over the past few decades due to a growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide, and will account for approximately 23 million fatalities by 2030. These diseases place a heavy burden on economies, which is why many countries are investing in development of their healthcare infrastructure.

On the geographical front, the market of implantable medical devices in India is expected to record a momentous CAGR of 10.3% during the projected timeline. High frequency of chronic diseases, increasing number of road accidents and rising awareness among population about medical implants would promote industry growth in the region.

The competitive landscape of global implantable medical devices market includes companies like Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear and Zimmer Biomet among others

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4483

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Implantable Medical Devices Market, By Type

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Therapeutic

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Diagnostic

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Implantable Medical Devices Market, By Nature of Device

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Active

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Static/Non-active/Passive

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Implantable Medical Devices Market, By End-use

7.1. Key segment trends

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

7.3. Multi-specialty centers

7.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

7.4. Ambulatory surgical centers

7.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

7.5. Clinics

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/implantable-medical-devices-market