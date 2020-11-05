Implement State of Emergency Measures. Costa convenes the Extraordinary Council of Ministers this Saturday – Executive Digest

Archive image. DR João Relvas / Lusa

Prime Minister António Costa called an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on Saturday to “implement” the measures foreseen in the draft Presidential Decree of Emergency, which will be voted on in Parliament on Friday.

Official government source told Lusa that this new extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Last Saturday, the government also met in the Council of Ministers to adopt a series of measures to strengthen the prevention of Covid-19. During this time, the Prime Minister announced that he would make a proposal to the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. a hearing on the possible declaration of a state of emergency in the communities with the highest rates of infection with the new coronavirus.

On Monday, after his reception at the Palace of Belém, António Costa urged the President of the Republic to declare a state of emergency “preventive” in order to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and to dispel legal doubts about government measures.