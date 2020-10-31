In a new Ibope survey, Manuela extends the advantage

A new Ibope poll on the first round of elections for the town hall of Porto Alegre, which was published on Thursday (29) by RBS TV, brings Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) even further with 27% of the voting intentions. The institute’s earlier poll, released October 5, earned the candidate 24%.

Soon after, the current mayor Nelson Marchezan Junior (PSDB) and the deputy deputy Sebastião Melo (MDB) with 14% and the former mayor José Fortunati (PTB) with 13% in technical terms. In the previous poll, Marchezan appeared with 9%, Melo with 13% and Fortunati with 14%.

Then there is Juliana Brizola (PDT) with 4%, João Derly (Republican) with 3%, Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL) with 3%, Gustavo Paim (PP) with 2% and Valter Nagelstein (PSD) with 2%, Julio Flores (PSTU) with 1% and Rodrigo Maroni (PROS) with 1%. Luiz Delvair Martins Barros (PCO) and Montserrat Martins (PV) did not score any points in the survey. Whites and zeros make up 8%, and another 8% said they didn’t know or didn’t answer.

Second round

The survey simulated six drainage scenarios. Manuela leads in the three in which she was mentioned, however there is a technical draw in two situations. The candidate has 41% in the scenario that Fortunati brings with 40%. With Melo she has 43% of intent while he has 40%. In the scenario with the current mayor, Manuela has 45% and Marchezan has 37%.

The survey also simulated a second round without Manuela. Fortunati would beat Marchezan by 46% to 30% and Melo by 42% to 34%. In a later second round between Marchezan and Melo, the current mayor would lose 32% to 45%.

The poll was commissioned by RBS TV and registered with the regional electoral court under the protocol RS-06638/2020. It has a confidence level of 95% with a margin of error of more or less 3 percentage points. Between October 27 and 29, 805 voters were heard.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko