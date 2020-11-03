In Ceará, municipal measures promote agroecology

Producing food while respecting nature and biodiversity without the use of pesticides or industrial fertilizers, promoting gender equality in agriculture, respecting the traditional knowledge of farm workers and strengthening family farming as a means of combating latifundio are some of them of which definitions of what agroecology is. Widely used as an alternative to the large agricultural business, it is considered an alternative and sustainable form of rural development.

One of the main sponsors, the National Articulation of Agroecology (ANA), with the support of the city government, conducted a survey of initiatives to support agroecology in 530 communities in Brazil. The document “Agroecological Communities and Future Policies” systematized 725 community initiatives in support of agroecology in Brazil, organized in 13 thematic areas.

A total of 224 experiences were recorded in the north-east, with the region with the second largest number of systematic measures in second place after the south region. With 39 government measures, Ceará is one of the countries with the largest number of mapped local community initiatives to support agroecology, in addition to the fact that the municipality of Piquet Carneiro is one of the five municipalities that concentrate the most initiatives.

For Carla Galiza, an agronomist and researcher on the “Agroecology in the Elections” project, Ceará has a very strong agroecological expression and is a reference even in Brazil. One of the reasons cited by the researcher is the large number of civil society organizations working on the issue in several municipalities across the state. “I believe that the incidence of these organizations in the communities where they operate mirrors, in some ways, the actions of local management, especially when management is open to debate, when management is open to agroecology expression,” said Carla Galiza.

Champion of initiatives

The municipality of Piquet Carneiro in the Sertões Cearenses region had 10 actions from the town hall mapped by ANA. One of the projects is the “D-Day of Family Agriculture”, which, in addition to selling farm products, is intended to promote the exchange of experiences between farmers and technicians about organic farming. Another outstanding project is concerned with strengthening the honey production chain, which helps beekeepers to increase their incomes through the rational exploitation of bees.

Family Farming D-Day Activity / Disclosure by Ematerce

332 km from the capital, Fortaleza, the municipality of Piquet Carneiro also carries out projects that help ensure water security and coexistence with the semi-arid region by drilling wells, digging reservoirs and providing watercraft in the most critical periods. There are still measures in place for the community to purchase agro-ecological production under the Food Acquisition Program (PAA) and the National School Feeding Program (PNAE).

Contextualized education

Itapipoca is known as a municipality of three climatic zones because of the beaches, mountains and hinterland on its territory. Itapipoca is a municipality in the north of Ceará. Another characteristic of the city is that a significant proportion of its citizens live in the countryside. Of the city’s 116,065 residents, 42.35% live in rural areas of the city. A reflection of this reality is the number of schools outside the urban centers: in the countryside there are 89 schools out of a total of 116 educational institutions owned by the city power.

The contextualized educational project “From my place, our story” was an experience initiated by Cáritas Diocesana de Itapipoca in the Arapari district. It later served as the basis for the creation of a law approved by the Itapipoca City Council in 2017 that “defines the basic guidelines for contextualized education in rural education” and is also included in the municipal education plan.

The project, which offers primary school teachers further training, aims to contribute to the qualification of educators in the teaching and learning process of students through contextualized education and the concept of living with the semi-arid region.

The project “From my place, our history” has already trained more than 500 educators / Cáritas Itapipoca

Paulo Henrique Barroso, secretary for basic education in Itapipoca, explains in an interview with the ANA researcher that the fact that the city has three different geographical realities was one of the motivations for the development of the project, “with the need for them Realities of working within the classroom so that agriculture, livestock, vegetation, water sources, forms of organization and community cultures are significantly dealt with in the educational process. “

Contextualized education is inspired by the thought of educator Paulo Freire and is based on the learning relationship between students, educators and the natural, historical and cultural contexts in which educational agents are involved. Part of the contextualized training is also the understanding that the problems and the reality of the students enable the articulation of their previous knowledge with scientific knowledge.

The project, carried out as part of a partnership between the Cáritas Diocesana de Itapipoca and the Itapipoca Secretariat for Basic Education, started in 2018 and has an average participation of 560 educators.

Food inspection

One of the concerns of agroecology is food and nutrition security, which, according to Law No. 11.346, “understands the realization of the right of every individual to regular and permanent access to sufficient quantities of high quality food without impairing access to other essential needs. based on health promoting nutritional practices that respect cultural diversity and are ecologically, culturally, economically and socially sustainable. “”

With this in mind, the municipality of Sobral, also in the north of Ceará, has been promoting food and nutrition security since 2005 through the popular restaurant, which was the first to be built in the state, through a partnership with the now-extinct Ministry of Social Development and Fight Against hunger (MDS).

Currently, the restaurant can serve more than two thousand meals a day, split between breakfast and lunch. At least 70% of the raw or processed produce is from the family farm acquired through the Local Family Farming Direct (PAA / CDLAF) program to purchase / purchase food.

Sobral’s popular restaurant was the first to be built in Ceará / SECS Disclosure

With representatives of civil society, the Sobral Food and Nutritional Security Council (Consea) is the body responsible for monitoring the operation of the restaurant, which offers meals from R $ 1 to the population in a situation of social vulnerability.

