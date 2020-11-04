In Ceará, the collective application suffers legal action without

The Progressive Party of the city of Brejo Santo, in the interior of Ceará, filed a lawsuit against the Mandate for Collective Education, which has now been reformed as the Citizenship Education Mandate and formed by the officially registered candidate Professor William Vilela, representative of the indigenous cause, from the movement for Agroecology and Permaculture, Professor Lucélia Gomes from the women’s movement and Professor Reginaldo Domingos from the black movement of Cariri. Williams’ candidacy is periodically registered by the Labor Party (PT) with the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE).

Understand the case

The Brejo Santo Progressive Party (PP) filed a lawsuit against William Vilela’s candidacy, alleging advertising irregularities in the candidate’s campaign material. The material had mentions in its content regarding the collective involvement of William who, if elected, will develop his warrant in collaboration with his partner and warrant partner, Professor Lucélia and Professor Reginaldo.

The PP representation speaks of “public relations practices in contradiction to electoral legislation”, which could lead the voter to errors by speaking about participation in an arrest warrant which, according to current electoral legislation, can only be carried out by a registered candidate and is properly of choice elected. The trial went to court and the verdict was unfavorable to William, who had 24 hours to adjust his campaign material, punished by a daily fine of R $ 1,000.

The candidate’s defense appealed after the verdict and argued that the material of the collective mandate did not violate any legal principle in its publicity. “The idea of ​​a collective mandate is not absurd, let alone impractical, as electoral justice has already allowed the registration of collective candidacies formed by groups of people who have come together to fight for a single seat in the legislature,” emphasizes an excerpt from the defense referring to other experiences with collective candidacies that contested previous claims and followed without legal hindrance.

William believes the case is motivated by a political persecution, both personal and for the warrant, that has issues in its distinctive social agendas such as public education, the environmental cause and black population that are generally on the verge of political action the city lie Brejo Santo after William. “The (political) scenario here in Brejo Santo is known for its historical Coronelismo and we are faced with this situation directly,” explains William.

Legal requests

A collective candidacy works with a candidate who is officially registered with the TSE and who can be elected during voting. The difference lies in the exercise of the mandate, which is carried out with the transfer of functions between the people who jointly participate in the official mandate. The campaign for these applications will be carried out with the publication of everyone who is part of the application.

According to the survey by the Network for Policies and Sustainability (RAPS), the country already has 98 experiences with this type of application, adding the 2016 enrollment numbers with those of 2018. The RAPS has not yet updated the data with the numbers from 2020.

The collective candidacy modality is not a new trend that emerged in these elections. They have been part of the country’s electoral routine since 2012, and while there is no regulatory norm in the TSE, these candidacies have no precedent for legal obstacles to their campaign form.

“You (the candidacies) should make social concerns visible. We are therefore in an extremely conservative and hypocritical country in which these flags are not present in clearly visible structures, ”emphasizes Djamiro Acipreste, professor of constitutional law at the Regional University of Cariri (URCA).

The defense of the judgment by the defense of the mandate remains final and awaits a response from the 70th Brejo Santo electoral zone.

Source: BdF Ceará

Edition: Monyse Ravena