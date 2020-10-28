In Congress, the right will try to approve the prison afterwards

The parliamentarians are pressing for the resumption of the prison debate in the second instance, even after the German Federal Court of Justice (STF) ruled in November 2019 that the practice is unconstitutional as it violates point 57 of Art. 5 of the Constitution, which guarantees that “no one will be found guilty until the last sentence of the conviction”.

The matter is viewed as one of the bomb directives in the National Congress. In the Federal Senate, Senator Lasier Martins (Pode-RS) is working on the bill, which changes Article No. 283 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and determines arrest in the second instance “on the basis of a criminal conviction by the collegial authority”.

In the Chamber, Federal MP Alex Manente (Cidadania / SP) decided to make an urgent motion that would allow the immediate reopening of the Special Commission that will analyze the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 199 of 2019. The PEC amends Articles 102 and 105 of the Federal Constitution and guarantees arrest in the second instance only for legal proceedings after the proposal has been approved and the two congress houses have been promulgated.

The personal activities of the mixed and temporary commissions were suspended by the Chamber of Deputies in March. The measure is valid as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues. For this reason, the request “makes no sense” for Federal MP Natália Bonavides (PT-RN).

“It doesn’t make sense that during a pandemic, while commissions in general are stopped, that in particular will work again. Today we only work with commissions related to coronavirus and commissions that have some essential tasks, ”he says.

Work on the Special Commission of the Second Instance Prison is in full swing. The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, is working with the possibility that the vote will take place in December immediately after the local elections.

For Federal MP Glauber Braga (PSOL-RJ), the rush to approve the PEC has to do with the fact that the “ultra-liberal agenda, the dismantling of the state into social guarantees and the conservative agenda” are of interest to the Bolsonaro government, who directs national privatization guidelines for state-owned companies and reforms such as administrative.

“The dismantling of social guarantees goes hand in hand with the agendas that inflate the power of the criminal police,” emphasizes Braga.

Bonavides points out that one of the reasons Congress wants to discuss and approve the second instance prison in the middle of a pandemic is criminal populism, given that we are in the time of the local elections. “In this way, even voters are using these sectors to take advantage of people’s freedom and even play with making noise on an agenda,” he denounced.

In order to speed up the vote, Federal MP Fábio Trad (PSD-MS), the 2019 PEC 199 rapporteur, changed the original text and proposed that the arrest in the second instance should initially only be authorized in the criminal field. The aim is to put the extension of the proposal for labor and civil actions into the background.

“Cases”

Tânia Maria de Oliveira, member of the National Executive Coordination of the Brazilian Association of Lawyers for Democracy, warns that the second instance arrest, which society regards as the key to fighting crime, is indeed a “trap”.

“Detention before a final judgment will only add to the prison population in Brazil. About 40% of the prisoners are temporary, those awaiting trial,” he said.

The prison population in Brazil was 773,151 prisoners as of June 2019, a number that has tripled since 2000, according to the National Correctional Authority (Depen). Brazil has the fourth largest prison population in the world after the United States of America, China, and Russia.

Bonavides points out that the approval of the PEC will be very harmful to society from a criminal and criminal point of view as it jeopardizes the presumption of innocence and the rights guaranteed in the constitution.

“Today we have a reversal of about a third of the decisions that go into the Supreme Court (STJ). And in the public defender’s office there is a rate of almost 50% of the resources entered as the success rate, which means that innocent people can be arrested with the consent of the PEC, ”he added.

According to the Violence Monitor, the prison capacity is 415,000 compared to more than 700,000 prisoners in a closed regime. The majority of such imprisoned populations are blacks, young people, poor and poorly educated, responsible for crimes against property (robbery and theft) and drug law (possession or trafficking).

