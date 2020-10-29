In-Depth Analysis: Why Metal Air Battery Market May Skyrocket: Study Revealed Which Players May Turn Game?

Global metal air battery market is expected to garner a massive growth in the upcoming years. Technological advancement is the main influencing factor behind the growth of the market. Seat-belt type will be the most lucrative. Sensor type will be the most beneficial. Mid-size light-duty vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles will earn the highest revenue. Asia-Pacific will dominate the market. Leading players of the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as merger and acquisition, product innovation, partnership and collaboration to foster the growth of the metal air battery market.

Research Dive has published a report titled “Global Metal Air Battery Market, by Metal Type (Zinc, Iron, Aluminum, and Lithium), Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), and Application (Electric Vehicles, Stationary Power Plants, Consumer Electronics, Others), End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Defense & Military, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”

The global metal air battery market is predicted to generate a revenue of $1394.19 million at a CAGR of 13.90% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is further expected to continue the growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for metal air batteries in electric vehicles and consumer electronic products in Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, and Indonesia has fuelled the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on metal type, voltage, application, end-user, and regional analysis.

• In the metal type, zinc metal type will garner the highest revenue during the projected period. The main attributor behind this growth is its high energy density. Moreover, the rising usage of zinc metal air battery in navigation systems, and railway signaling is going to propel the growth of the segment.

• In voltage type, the low voltage metal air battery market is predicted to grow at the highest rate. This is because of the rising usage of these batteries in communication devices and monitoring systems.

• In application type, electric vehicle segment will generate the highest market revenue. Rising concern about climate change and environmental pollution has increased the demand for electric vehicles in the automobile industry increasing the growth of the segment.

• In end-user segment, automotive segment is expected to raise a huge revenue during the forecast period. The major reason behind this growth is the initiatives taken by the government for manufacturers of electric vehicles which will reduce environmental pollution.

Market Dynamics

Metal air batteries are eco-friendly and affordable. The easy availability of raw materials is another prime property of these batteries contributing to the increasing demand. The manufacturers prefer this type of battery for electric vehicles because of its high energy density and storage capacity. These are the main factors enhancing the growth of the industry.

Corrosion, internal short circuits, the formation of SEI film, and selection of proper electrode with all necessary properties are the various disadvantages of metal air batteries that are restricting the growth of the market.

Technological advancements to avoid corrosion and application of air feedstock are predicted to create many opportunities in the global metal air battery market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The report enlists the leading players of the global metal air battery market which include Arotech Corporation, Log 9 Materials, Zinc 8 Energy Solutions Inc., PolyPlus Battery Company, E Stones Batteries B.V., Energizer Holdings Inc., Aqua Power Systems, Phinergy, Arconic Inc., Nant Energy Inc., and many others.

The report also summarizes other important aspects including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments of the leading players.

