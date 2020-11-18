In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Market Global Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers And Forecast To 2025

A research report on In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market is valued at USD 122.85 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11212.26 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 71.76% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of In-Display Fingerprint Sensors –

In-Display Fingerprint Sensors capture biological features of the fingerprints in the form of live scan and compares it with biometric template stored in the database. They are used to provide authentication to the individual and are most commonly used biometric authentication system for security in commercial spaces. In-display fingerprint sensor provides fast, reliable and easy access to personal contact details, mails, payment information, location data and other form of encrypted data to the authenticated user. So, during the study of global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market, we have considered In-Display Fingerprint Sensors and functions to analyze the market.

Global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, end user and by regional & country level. Based on product type global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market is classified as optical in-display fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and capacitive in-display fingerprint sensors. Based upon applications, global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market is classified as mobile phones, tablet PC, notebook PC, automotive and others. Based upon end user type, global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market is classified as IC makers, panel makers, OEMs, semiconductor wafer and packages and others.

The regions covered in this In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of In-Display Fingerprint Sensors is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Market report covers prominent players like Goodix, Apple, Synaptics, Qualcomm, Samsung, FPC?Fingerprint Cards?, JDI. Focaltech, Silead Inc, J-Metrics, Vkansee and others

In 2018, with the launch of Vivo X20 Plus UD, Synaptics’ Clear ID technology has reached the market, pitting it against other fingerprint sensor types, as well as facial recognition systems. The company is confident that its FS9500 optical fingerprint sensor and related products will reach mass adoption, and take a major share of the mobile biometric market. Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smart phones, tablets, and touch screen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Market Dynamics –

Rising demand for secure mobile devices, increasing disposable incomes on mobile expenses, growing privacy concern and technological advancement are some factors driving the growth of In-display fingerprint sensors market. For instance, in 2019, at the ongoing Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, the company has announced its Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be the successor of the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Also Qualcomm announced its partnership with Katouzian to develop the first 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for Smartphone’s. However, In-display fingerprint sensors are slower and less responsive as compare to conventional fingerprint sensor which may restrain the growth of the market. Nonetheless, development of less responsive sensors associated to In-Display Fingerprint Sensors procedures may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Regional Analysis –

Asia-Pacific dominates the In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market with highest market share of around 32.14% in 2018 due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile phones, rising disposable income and growing population in emerging economy.

Europe is second largest market for global In-Display Fingerprint Sensors market and is witnessed with strong growth rate of 71.87% due to rising disposable income levels in developed countries, and emergence of prominent key players present in this economy have propel the growth of in-display fingerprint sensors market.

North America is the third largest market for In-Display Fingerprint Sensors with constant market share of around 23.71% due to growing per capita income in this region.

Market Segmentation –

By Product type:

Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Capacitive In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

By Application analysis

Mobile Phones

Tablet PC

Notebook PC

Automotive

Others

By End User analysis

IC makers

Panel Makers

OEMs

Semiconductor wafer and packages

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



