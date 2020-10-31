In Famalicão – Portugal man suffers second and third degree burns

A man suffered burns “to his face and upper limbs” while handling gasoline in Vale de S. Martinho, Vila Nova de Famalicão today, and had to be rushed to the São João Hospital in Porto, a local fire department source said .

The 58-year-old man suffered second and third degree burns and the warning was given at 1:41 pm.

Famalicenses source Volunteer firefighters told Lusa that “the victim was taken to Hospital de São João” and that “the cause of the accident is still unknown”, knowing “only that it was related to the handling of gasoline”.

The transport was carried out by the Emergency Medical and Resuscitation Vehicle (VMER) of the Hospital de Famalicão in the Braga district.