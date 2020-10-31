In five years the story of the crime in Mariana (MG) is

Five years after the bursting of the Fundão Dam in Mariana (MG), which belongs to Samarco, Vale and BHP, the affected areas are still not repaired. This is the assessment of stakeholders and public figures by judicial authorities across the Rio Doce Basin.

“Absolutely no group, be it farmers, laundresses, artisans, fishermen or small traders, was fully compensated. The environment was also not restored. The villages were not relocated, broken houses were not repaired, support for people who had stopped working was suspended in the middle of a pandemic, ”said Silmara Cristina Goulart, coordinator of the task force of the Federal Ministry of Public Affairs (MPF) for the Rio Doce case at a press conference on Thursday (29).

:: After five years of crime in Mariana (MG), the victims are left without their homes ::

This is the feeling of the rural producer Elaine Rodrigues from Conselheiro Pena (MG) in the Vale do Rio Doce region. Every year the floods from the river cause the mud to flood the pasture with heavy metals, killing the grass and causing loss of cattle and milk. In addition, Elaine had to spend out of her own pocket money to build new fences and channel water for creation.

“The judiciary leaves much to be desired for those affected. The compensation brought in by the judiciary is far from reality. And those who go neither to the lawyer nor to the judge are not served. If someone receives the compensation, it will also be is total, it does not receive any lost profits, no emergency aid. So there are only losses for those affected, “he says.

Two pools, two treatments

Although crime in the Rio Doce Basin covered a larger area in 2015 than crime in the Paraopeba Basin in 2019, the treatment of the judiciary in the first case is worse. With five years and 50 cities in two states (Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo), fewer than 20,000 people have received emergency financial aid and, according to the MPF, only three of the 23 technical advisors required are in place.

In Brumadinho, on the other hand, under two years of age, around 106,000 people have used the service, there are technical advisors on site as far as the Três Marias region, and the remuneration is higher.

Several factors explain this difference, such as the greater experience of popular organizations in defending those affected and the excitement caused by the 272 deaths in Brumadinho (19 in Mariana).

However, the different treatment of cases by the judiciary played a crucial role. “We had much more solid behavior on the part of the Minas Gerais judiciary in Brumadinho and many more guarantees for those affected. We found out that Judge Elton Puppo, who cares about the survival of the people, conducted a negotiation with mastery ”, assesses the prosecutor André Sperling.

Flood in Conselheiro Pena / Photo credit: Elaine Rodrigues

Partiality and Conflicts of Interest

In the Rio Doce Basin, on the other hand, those affected, movements and members of the legal professions indicate that the judiciary is providing an openly positive service for the mining company.

The cases will be dealt with before the 12th Federal Court of Belo Horizonte by the deputy judge Mário de Paula Franco Júnior. According to the Movements, one of the problems is the conflict of interest. For example, the same company that does forensic investigations for the judge has already conducted studies on behalf of the Renova Foundation, an organization controlled by mining companies.

In another situation, an injunction authorized Samarco to deduct the amounts of emergency aid from the ultimate damage that would be paid to the victims. The decision was later overturned by the Federal District Court (TRF-1). At a hearing in 2016, the judge reportedly labeled the victims as opportunists interested in enriching the case.

:: Women affected by the Mariana Dam have not been repaired in 5 years ::

According to the Movement of Persons Affected by Dams (MAB), the judge also opposes the implementation of technical advice, a group of professionals selected with the guarantee of those affected and provided for in an agreement that the companies themselves signed in 2016 (term transaction and behavior adjustment) – TTAC – Governance).

“He has a political persecution with this issue. Now the advisors are the ones who have the structure to ensure that those affected from all categories and situations, from all profiles, participate in the process,” argues Thiago Alves about the coordination the movement.

Thiago points out, however, that the problem goes beyond the achievement of an individual and permeates the institutions of justice and other powers. “There is some kind of agreement between the mining company, the federal government, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council to make sure things are like this,” he denounced.

Prosecutor Edilson Vitorelli believes the failure to hire consultants makes repairs difficult.

“We have a kind of domino effect. Because the consultants were not hired, many programs were not executed, many actions were not taken, the staff were not properly looked after and, as a result, many things were delayed. After the deadline, the prosecutor filed a petition stating that the deadline had expired and we wanted to reopen a R $ 150 billion lawsuit. This petition was submitted a few weeks ago and has not yet been decided by the judge of the 12th Federal Court in Belo Horizonte, ”he recalls.

Approval from high, without participation

In 2016, a TTAC signed between Samarco, the Union and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo set out the repair programs and measures to be carried out by the Renova Foundation, a private body that is a neutral person in the process represents. but it is under the control of the mining company.

“Renova is a shield that formally, administratively, and legally protects the CNPJs of the mining companies, but it’s also a promotional shield that hides the brands. So it’s a powerful tool because through it, the mining companies control a billion-dollar budget and the Cities’ financial agenda without the involvement of those affected, “emphasizes Thiago Alves.

According to lawyers, the criteria for identifying those affected and assessing the losses and rights of each family are not based on a damage matrix created by the municipalities, but on Renova’s own view. According to MAB attorney Tchenna Maso, the collective process was also fragmented.

“At this moment we are in the process of individualizing the conflict within the collective process with the performance of private lawyers that has been questioned by the judicial institutions. The person concerned must have a private lawyer in order to access the lawyer portal. It is not the portal of those affected. This has resulted in chaos of information in every place, high levels of fragmentation, open conflict in the communities and great harassment of lawyers, “he adds.

Victory allowed

According to the MPF, the judge of the 12th court found 13 new cases separate from the main case at the end of July 2020, nine of which were kept secret from the courts.

“If these processes were good for those affected, they would not be carried out in a covert way,” warns Edilson Vitorelli. In the other three cases, prosecutors found that a commission damage matrix was established with a random criterion using data not discussed in the files themselves.

Edilson explains, “There is a decision that defines how many washerwomen are given, how many sand pits they are given, how many fishermen are given, and we don’t know where those numbers are coming from. In addition, representation is taken over by a lawyer and some college colleagues of the same lawyer who have not conducted collective proceedings in the past. ”

“Interestingly, these lawyers standing in front of even the largest offices in Brazil win these lawsuits because they are given a damage matrix that shows how many victims they must receive. This combined victory resulted in a matrix made up of random and harmful numbers for those affected. ”Denounced the prosecutor.

Policy of the Affected

According to MAB, the lack of a specific law for those affected by dams at both state and federal level makes repairs very difficult. This law should specify who is responsible for the crime and who is affected, and identify formal redress mechanisms such as public or private funds.

In the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, a project of this type (PL 1200/2015) approved in the first round is being processed. On Wednesday (28) the Labor, Welfare and Social Welfare Committee approved a second round opinion in favor of the project, which is now going to the plenary for final vote. At the federal level, the chamber passed Law 2788/2019 last year, which has now been bogged down in the Senate.

“Legislation is essential even for movements to challenge court decisions. In the absence of these laws, everything is in a political context, if the judge is on the right, if he follows minimum rules, “emphasizes Thiago Alves from MAB.

Burden of proof and economic power

Rural producer Elaine Rodrigues reports that while Renova has registered her as the owner and both of them as rural producers, she did not recognize her as affected and was only dependent on her husband. Across the basin, there are reports of various families having difficulty being affected by Samarco’s crimes.

Lawyer Letícia Aleixo, who is pursuing the case of Caritas Regional from Minas Gerais in Mariana, defends the reversal of the burden of proof in favor of the communities, ie that people do not have to prove individually that they are affected.

“In consumer law, the company has to demonstrate that the product or intent is not defective because the consumer is insufficient [a parte mais frágil do conflito]. This principle should also be applied in this case, since it is damage that results from the production chain, ”he argues.

Tchenna Maso, attorney at MAB, agrees with the idea of ​​reversing the burden of proof, but points out that this is not enough to guarantee rights as the economic power of companies makes the decisions that are favorable to them. “There’s a clear relief from the evidence that comes from companies,” he muses.

The result is that the lawsuits become more and more time consuming and create a sense of hopelessness and disbelief in justice in those affected. Therefore, many people do not accept favorable agreements to close the case soon.

“Look, everything that happens is good for business. The behavior is beneficial for companies as the person concerned has to give up many things in order to find a solution. Perhaps this delay is for people to accept whatever amount they offer. People who have not accepted the compensation they have proposed to this day have not been called again, ”Eliane Rodrigues concludes.

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida