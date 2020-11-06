In Noronha, environmental protection is being discussed again

Fernando de Noronha is considered to be one of the most important ecological protected areas in the world and, with around 3,300 inhabitants, is the only inhabited island in the archipelago. In total, the archipelago consists of 21 islands. To ensure its conservation, the island has restricted areas for fish, dolphins, sharks, corals and other species that can evolve.

In this protected area, known as the National Marine Park, the Environment Minister Ricardo Salles approved the fishing for sardines even though it was in the period of fish reproduction.

“As a biologist, I see that it’s a gap in the ecosystem, it’s a disruption in a long work that works very well. When it comes to conservation, I don’t see that as a very cool topic, ”says Fabiane, who sees that there is also another side. “However, I see the cultural side because I always live here with the community and see that traditional fishermen were dependent on it. It was always like this, they always used sardines, but it’s also worth noting that times are different, ”he concludes.

Both artisanal and commercial fishing has been banned since the National Marine Park was established in 1988. With the release of the sardine fishery, the species is endangered even in areas that are under environmental protection and nature conservation.

Noronha and the APA

“Fernando de Noronha consists of two nature reserves: an integral protection, which covers most of the island, and a sustainable protected area, an Environmental Protection Area (APA). In APA there are the residences, in short the socio-economic activities of the island, but they are together ”, explained Clemente Coelho Júnior, professor at the Institute of Life Sciences at the University of Pernambuco (UPE).

It is these natural beauties, guaranteed by conservation, that attract tourism to the region, which are responsible for a large part of the island’s economy. Because of this, residents have learned from childhood the importance of taking care of the environment.

“The profile of the tourist visiting Noronha is one who is looking for a nice, clean beach, a peaceful place that has these beauties of Noronha. In order to preserve this ecosystem for tourism, this conservation is necessary. Learning this early, living together every day and knowing why it has to be preserved is very important here on the archipelago, ”said Fabiane Torres Vilela, a resident, biologist and professor of environmental education at the EREM archipelago by Fernando de Noronha.

In addition, the limited entry of residents and tourists to some parts of the island helps ensure the conservation and reproduction of some species. “Biodiversity, which keeps its biological cycle unchanged, ultimately makes a positive contribution to the APA Costa dos Corais. The boundary between the park and the APA is not a physical boundary, the fish that are in the park go to the APA Costa dos Corais and vice versa ”, analyzes Clemente.

This protected area not only brings advantages for tourism, but is also a guarantee of survival for species. “What is protected there cannot be extracted, it overflows to the APA and there the most frequent uses of tourism, diving, contemplation diving and fishing are allowed in the APA. So we have to make sure that the marine protected areas act as savings that protect biological diversity, ”the professor assesses.

Source: BdF Pernambuco

