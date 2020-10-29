In Olinda (PE), a city garden changes the relationship between residents

The Hands Solidarity Campaign is promoting the creation of an urban garden in the Peixinhos district, on the border between the municipalities of Olinda and Recife. The initiative was started at the request of members of the Hands of Solidarity campaign and the Workers for Rights Movement (MTD) together with residents and managers of the multicultural library Nascedouro, which provided a space for the vegetable garden.

“This Peixinhos garden was planted in a room that was underutilized and contained only garbage. That is why we have renamed this room of the Nascedouro de Peixinhos, which is a room of resistance, ”explained Aniérica Almeida, urban agriculture consultant at Centro Sabiá, adding:“ From this organizational process we worked on these other issues Right to adequate food quality ”.

The gardens produce spices, medicinal plants and vegetables with the help of an urban agriculture consultancy firm that has experience in creating and maintaining this type of vegetable garden. “We have a vegetable garden that follows the principles of agroecology. We do not use any chemical inputs, no toxins. It’s not just about having access to food, but also about high-quality food that actually promotes this health, ”believes the consultant.

For residents, this initiative is an opportunity to see food in a new way. “It actually brings this experience of growing, thinking about your food, where the food comes from, the possibilities of traditional folk medicine based on medicinal gardens for more residents of the neighborhood,” said Kleiner Fisch, who is a member of the garden management group.

In addition, the group also teaches accessible food preparation methods to transform the way people eat and the tastes of fresh food. “We’ve already had two moments of harvest and one strategy that we have developed together with the people who are part of the group is that with each harvest, we prepare some kind of dish or food with what we harvest,” Aniérica said. “We have already harvested cabbage, lettuce and coriander. So there was one day we made green juice, ”he explains.

The vegetable garden also promotes the idea of ​​solidarity among residents by strengthening popular organization. “It is a rethinking of our experience and our existence that not only works and brings profits for others, but also about our own life, our community, collective practices of collective care and thinking about the way production and social relationships,” analyzed the resident .