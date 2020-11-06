In Paraná, mothers are against the militarization of schools

On October 26, Paraná Governor Ratinho Jr. (PSB) announced the conversion of 200 state public schools into militarized schools. Teachers, students, fathers and mothers were surprised by the suggestion because the topic was never discussed with the community at any earlier time.

The Ministry of Education, after approving the project in the Legislative Assembly, urged mothers, fathers, or guardians to go to schools to vote for militarization or non-compliance. Families belonging to Brasil de Fato PR rejected the project, saying there was no explanation for the proposal and the schools did not meet government-set criteria such as vulnerability and low income.

:: PR: Protesters occupy the education secretariat against the militarization of schools ::

Juliana Santos, mother of a 6th grade, explained the vote: “As a mother. I voted not to militarize the school. First, an understanding that the school does not meet the requirements for vulnerability and poor performance in the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb). Here in the neighborhood it is a reference, it has been revived thanks to the work of the director with the community, she has a language course, sports practice, projects among other things. I think militarization ends with all of these projects including youth and adult education (EJA) that I did myself and the language course. In addition, this vote was on time and the proposal for parents was not explained. ”

Matilde Aparecida Antunes, mother of six and two students from the state high school, does not agree with the project either: “I am against this project because we have a great director and excellent teachers. My husband studied at this school, and so did my two other daughters. I have nothing to complain about just to be grateful. I have a son with epilepsy who studied there and was always closely monitored by the educational team. If this project is approved, my son will no longer be able to study there because he has a different proposal. ”

:: Militarization of schools: they want to turn us into a troop of non-thinkers ::

Luciana Mendes, mother of an 8th grade student at a state school, said: “I am against it because the management and educational team at the school my son studies are excellent and welcoming and their parents are always on top of everything happened, spoken and positioned at school. I’m a fan of the way they do education and I believe there is no need to change. If the government wants to make improvements, do so with the existing management. ”

Source: BdF Paraná

Editors: Rebeca Cavalcante and Gabriel Carriconde