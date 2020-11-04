In Porto Alegre, MP determines that the sign is in front

The Rio Grande do Sul Public Ministry decided that the plaque that was placed on the pavement during the military dictatorship in Porto Alegre in front of the mansion that housed a detention and torture center should be replaced within a hundred days.

Prosecutor Ana Maria Moreira Marchesan from the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Environmental Defense informed Gaúcha / ZH that she had signed an agreement with the resident of the property, according to which she had removed the sticker and covered the area with cement, as it would be damaged and the pedestrian protection. According to the organizer, the badge should be made again with the same size and wording, whereby the costs are the responsibility of the resident.

The sign read: “First secret internment camp in the southern cone. At 600 Rua Santo Antônio, there was a paramilitary structure used by the 1964 military regime to kidnap, interview, torture and exterminate people. Major Luiz Carlos Menna Barreto ordered the terror that was practiced by 28 military officers, police officers, DOPS agents and civilians until it showed up in Guaíba, including the body with the handcuffed hands of Manoel Raymundo Soares, who was tortured for 152 days the villa. In 1966, Dopinho was disabled with blood stained walls and the crimes committed there were not punished. ”

The plaque was installed in front of the manor house at 600 Santo Antonio Street on August 12, 2015 and was an initiative of the Marcas da Memória project, created through a partnership between the Movement for Justice and Human Rights and the Municipality of Porto Alegre identify those who suffered human rights violations during the dictatorship.

