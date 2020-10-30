In Porto Alegre, plaque to denounce crimes of

The sign on the sidewalk in front of the mansion that housed Dopinha, designated a secret center of oppression and torture and operated between 1964 and 1966 during the military dictatorship in Porto Alegre, was completely covered with a layer of cement. The plaque was installed in front of the manor house at 600 Santo Antonio street on August 12, 2015 and was an initiative of the Marcas da Memória project, created through a partnership between the justice and human rights movement with the municipality of Porto Alegre, to identify places where human rights violations occurred during the dictatorship. The sign, now covered with cement, read:

First secret internment camp in the southern cone. A paramilitary structure was set up at 600 Rua Santo Antônio, which was ordered, interrogated, tortured and exterminated by the 1964 military regime. Major Luiz Carlos Menna Barreto ordered the terror practiced by 28 military, police, dop agents and civilians until the body appeared in Guaíba with the handcuffed hands of Manoel Raimundo Soares, who was tortured for 152 days, including in the villa. In 1966, Dopinha was disabled with blood stained walls and the crimes committed there were not punished. “

The sign that was covered in cement / reproduction / group for truth and justice / facebook

The manor house where Dopinha was housed was designated as a torture center in June 2011. During the government of Tarso Genro in 2014, the owners of the property agreed to sell the place to the government and make it available for the Ico Lisbôa memorial. The process for the construction of the monument was discontinued after the election of José Ivo Sartori to the state government.

On May 5, 2016, the then Mayor of Porto Alegre, José Fortunati, signed a pledge with representatives of the Carlos de Ré Committee on Truth and Justice, MPs and councilors that the city would fund the expropriation of the building, which ended not happening. Also in 2016, representatives from the Carlos de Ré Truth and Justice Committee reported that the building had been renovated, including the installation of a pool in the back of the land. The members of the committee claimed that since it is a building of historical interest in the municipality of Porto Alegre, any changes would have to be approved by the city, which would not have happened.

For Suzana Lisboa, who began to devote her life to the cause of the loved ones of the dead and disappeared under the dictatorship, since the disappearance of her husband Luiz Eurico Tejera Lisboa by the military, the attack on the plaque in front of Dopinha in Porto Alegre, it is rather a reflection of the impunity with which the crimes of the dictatorship were treated. “Trying to hide torture and torturers is as perverse as the defense. Today, Brazil pays a price that corresponds to its negligence in the crimes committed during the military dictatorship, ”Suzana told the South21.

Villa in Santo Antonio where Dopinha worked / Luiza Castro / Sul21

“History cannot be erased with concrete”

The Truth and Justice Group, founded by students from the Rio Grande do Sul Federal University (UFRGS), posted a note on their Facebook page condemning the destruction of the plaque. Under the title “History cannot be erased with concrete” it says in the note:

“In the past few days, Dopinha’s plaque was found covered with cement. All information contained there has disappeared. We do not accept that the least that has been done in the face of the crimes committed by the terrorist state is erased in this way. While the building is privately owned, from the moment it is declared of Public Interest it is illegal to move inside a building without consulting the relevant authorities, much less in an initiative launched by the Porto City Hall Alegre himself was approved. .

The walls of Dopinha and several rooms in Porto Alegre and in the metropolitan area (police palace, barracks, Madre Pelletier prison, Ilha do Presídio, Canoas air force base, etc.) are stained with blood to this day. The state agents who committed these crimes go unpunished. We pass these places, often without knowing or ignoring what has happened in our own city for more than two decades. We need memory, truth and more than ever justice! Everyone has the right to know their own story and fight to make sure it never happens again. “

Fully covered plate / Luiza Castro / Sul21

