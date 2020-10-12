In PR, mom says she lost custody of her son because she was vegan

Patricia Garcia is Paraguayan and lives in Foz de Iguaçu in the western region of Paraná. She comes from Guarani, is a street seller in natural products, a master’s student in education and the mother of the boy Sama at the age of one to two months. However, she has been unable to exercise motherhood for more than 50 days because she lost provisional custody of her child in a lawsuit based on lies and ethnic racial discrimination.

One of the father’s allegations that contributed to the institution that denounced him comes from the vegan food his son was offered. She has indigenous descent and is a connoisseur of the Hare Krishna religion, which does not allow the consumption of food of animal origin.

The decision, which Sama took from his mother and handed him over to his father, was appealed to the Paraná Court of Justice (TJ-PR) by Patrícia, which has already been rejected. Another internal complaint was filed with the TJ against this rejection and is currently being examined.

Currently, Patrícia is supported by more than 100,000 people, mostly women from all over Brazil and abroad, in an online petition demanding the return of her son to his mother. “Those who made this decision to take my baby never came to my home to attend to my care. One day four men and a Guardian Counselor just came and said they had to take my son away from me without my being able to defend myself, ”said Patrícia in a live appearance by actress Gisele Itié, who publicized the case and asked for support Has .

For example, the signature reports that Patrícia suffered psychological, moral and hereditary abuse from her ex-husband while she was pregnant, resulting in her divorce and even protective measures. The man then joined the complaint from the nutrition center in Foz do Iguaçu, claiming that the baby was the victim of abuse due to the mother’s vegan diet.

Medical errors

The complaint comes after Sama was admitted to a hospital in Foz do Iguaçu. According to Patrícia’s report, she and the baby were completely isolated for the first month of the pandemic. She even asked her father to help her cook, but was refused help. The father did not appear.

From this situation, Sama showed small tremors in one hand. The mother conducted an online consultation with the pediatrician who directed her to seek personal advice. He warned the father, who in turn did not accept his request to take the child to a humanized clinic, “because it would be expensive,” said Patrícia. The father ordered the child to be taken to a city hospital. There, according to the mother, a number of mistakes occurred that caused the boy to stay in the intensive care unit for 12 days, with his health weakened.

According to Patrícia, “the hospital director even met with his parents and admitted his mistakes”. For Brasil de Fato Paraná, the mother said: “The father even made a police report against the hospital. But upon discharge, he miraculously forgave and withdrew. “

Loss of wakefulness

Patrícia came home after the child’s 12 days in hospital and reported that the father accused her of being guilty of the boy’s state of health, and at that moment told him that he would take custody of the son. “I continued to focus on my son and after two months he was healthy. At that moment I get a search order from my son, ”he said.

It all begins with a motion for action based on a complaint from the Foz de Iguaçu Nutrition Center to the Court of Childhood and Adolescence, in which the judge alleged that Sama was “nutritionally deficient in addition to the neurological effects”. Reason for a protective measure required by the public ministry. At no point in the process are the hospital’s mistakes or the father’s omission mentioned when the mother asks for help.

Brasil de Fato Paraná contacted the Foz Nutrition Center, but the coordinator said the case was confidential and declined to comment.

Aggression and abandonment

Patrícia’s defense claims that at no point can she defend herself. “The point is, she was an abortion and has taken protective measures against her ex-husband for assault. She was also the victim of several lies told by the child’s father,” said Tânia Mandarino, the mother’s lawyer.

According to the attorney, “the roots of this process, which goes on in secret for the protection of the child, as stipulated by law, come from serious and consecutive errors by the hospital already reported on the file and a referral to the Ministry of Public Affairs (MP) for criminal investigation ”.

There is currently a court ruling obliging the father to take the child to the mother for three hours every day, as the boy was still breastfeeding at the time of separation from the mother. The father has already twice failed to obey the court order and made the mother wait in vain for the child. The father was also wanted by the report, but there was no return until the conclusion of the story.

Source: BdF Paraná

Edition: Lia Bianchini