In Rio de Janeiro candidates for the city hall debate

After the televised debates with candidates for the city of Rio de Janeiro were canceled, an agenda of alternative events was organized to fill the empty space they left. This Thursday (10 p.m.) the online debate sponsored by the Sustainable Favela Network will take place at 6 p.m. The main topic of the discussion revolves around the proposals for the implementation of a sustainable public policy for the city’s slums.

The participation of the candidates Benedita da Silva (PT), Clarissa Garotinho (PROS), Cyro Garcia (PSTU), Eduardo Bandeira De Mello (REDE), Fred Luz (NOVO), Glória Heloiza (PSC) and Henrique Simonard (PCO) is confirmed , Luiz Lima (PSL), Martha Rocha (PDT), Renata Souza (PSOL) and Suêd Haidar (PMB).

Former mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes (DEM), who heads the polls’ voting intentions, and current mayor, Marcelo Crivella (Republican), who ranks second, confirmed participation and then canceled it.

“We invite each candidate to view favelas as powerful and inspiring areas and to commit to the implementation of laws and public policies that promote the sustainable development of these areas in a participatory manner, based on knowledge of favelas and strengthening local initiatives already present, ”explains the Sustainable Favela Network in a note.

The debate will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse