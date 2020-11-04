In Rio de Janeiro, research is at the forefront of Paes

The survey on voting intentions for the city of Rio de Janeiro published last Monday (2) by Inteligence Serviços shows a slightly different panorama than the previous surveys.

In it, ex-mayor Eduardo Paes continues to lead the race with 32% of voting intentions. The novelty is that Benedita da Silva (PT) takes second place with 12%.

By then, polls initially showed that Paes, followed by current mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republican) and Martha Rocha (PDT), were both technically connected. Benedita was in fourth place.

In this survey, Martha Rocha ranks third with 10.5% of the voting intentions and Crivella fourth with 9.5%.

Among the other applications, Renata Souza (Psol) rose compared to other polls, taking fifth place with 3.5%, followed by Luiz Lima (PSL) with 2.5%; Bandeira de Mello (speech) with 2%; and Cyro Garcia (PSTU), Clarissa Garotinho (professionals) and Fred Luz (Novo) with 1% each.

Glória Heloíza (PSC), Paulo Messina (MDB), Suêd Haidar (PMB) and Henrique Simonard (PCO) did not achieve 1% of the voting intentions. Branco / Nulo was 15% and didn’t know / didn’t want to answer 10%.

The survey was conducted on October 26-27 and heard 1,067 people over the age of 16 in neighborhoods in the central region of Rio, as well as in the south, north and west. The error rate is more or less 3% and the confidence level is 95%.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse