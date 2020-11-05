In Rio Grande do Sul, only 12% of the requests come from

In the 2020 local elections in Rio Grande do Sul, only 12% of candidates said they were black, black or brown. This means that for every eight candidates, only one is black, black or brown. If one considers only the candidates for the position of mayor, the scenario is even more mixed: only 11 records relate to self-appointed blacks (less than 1%) and 30 to mixed races (around 2%).

At the national level, the situation is slightly different: across Brazil, 828 black candidacies for the office of mayor were registered (4.28% of the total) and 6,066 self-appointed brown candidates for the same office (31.36% of the total). In addition to the indigenous and yellow records, non-white candidacies for town halls will make up just over 36% of the total.

Less than two weeks before the first round of voting, the trend is for the focus to be on the counting of votes and names chosen or in the second round of voting. However, it is also necessary to pay attention to the application data and understand what it means.

Self-declaration problem

In addition to analyzing the quantitative data, it is necessary to understand what the term “self-declaration” means and what effects this can have, especially with regard to the term “brown”. The use of this nomenclature follows a pattern from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which classifies the population in the census as black, brown, white, yellow, and native.

Researcher José Luiz Petruccelli interviewed by Portal Geledés says the topic is very controversial as it contains different views. The current classification used by IBGE is said to follow a historical series (the first census conducted more than 100 years ago included the black, brown, caboclo, and white classifications) and that changes will compare dates in historical ranks. It is also recalled that the use of these terms has been criticized, increasing the need to use the term negro.

He argues that black identity takes into account a social identity with a people and political vision, much more than a question of skin color. In his opinion, it is not correct to group black and brown in a single group, which represents black: “There is a difference in social behavior between black and brown: the darker, the more discriminated,” he says.

However, according to Petruccelli, it means that when the IBGE does the census and asks people for their self-declaration, it is free to say their classification. Usually he explains that those who classify themselves as black are people with the darkest color of skin. However, there is no consensus on those who define themselves as brown, and that classification remains with those who are not considered so dark. Often it is these people who claim to be “brunettes” or “mulattos” with many regional differences.

For Edna da Rocha, a social scientist, a master’s student in political science at the Federal University of Pelotas and an activist for the rights of black women in Brazil, racism can be traced back to skin color. That is, the darker the skin color, the greater the likelihood that that person will suffer from the effects of racism and racial discrimination.

Edna says: “Historically, black people have suffered racial discrimination inside their own skin, including in Rio Grande do Sul, which still highlights cultures of European origin.” From the speech of the two experts the question arises that the fact that there is more than one way to relate to people of African origin, such as the term “brown”, could be a way of protecting oneself manifestations of racism.

Edna also remembers that according to the Supreme Electoral Court, the racist self-declaration has increased. In their view, this fact could be related to the funding guarantee for black candidates recently approved by the Supreme Court for the 2020 election.

“If we do a careful search, we will find that many of the candidates have changed race (candidates who claimed to be white in this election turned black). The privileges of those who are read as white in this society are enabled this type of fraud – the same goes for racial quotas when entering public service and universities. “

The scientist affirms that for any changes in this scenario it is essential that black candidates have the opportunity to run for elections and be elected. It also says that these applications not only have to be occupied by blacks, but also work to transform reality.

Inequality is reflected in the electoral statistics

Edna recalls that the inequality in the number of black candidates reflects the racial inequality that exists in the country and state of Rio Grande do Sul. She remembers that this region of the country also made a fundamental contribution of blacks to their social education. He kept the representation of this social group invisible and privileged in his story the achievements of the population of European origin.

“The racism prevailing in the state has hidden the contributions of the black population, so that this is reflected in the low political representation of this social segment. They are the same faces of the same political groups that dominate the powers that be,” he says.

According to the latest data from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), the black population in Rio Grande do Sul is around 18%, while the number of black applications is around 12% of the total. This information takes into account the number of councilors’ candidacies, as when analyzing the data of self-declared black mayors, the number drops to less than 1%.

Edna also brings a reflection on how candidates can be recruited within the parties and questions the distribution of the party fund within the parties. “The few studies on the subject indicate that the parties are generally more financially supportive of the standard profiles in Brazilian society,” he says.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Katia Marko