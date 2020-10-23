World

In Rio, Paes follows in first place, Crivella, Martha Rocha and Benedita

Photo of il ilOctober 23, 2020

The latest new Datafolha poll published yesterday (22) shows that former mayor Eduardo Paes (DEM) comes first with 28% of voting intentions. In the dispute over the second place, three candidates are technically bound: the current mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republican) with 13%, Martha Rocha (PDT) also with 13% and Benedita da Silva (PT) with 10%.

Also read: The virtual debate brings together candidates for the city of Rio and residents of slums

In relation to the previous poll, published October 8, Eduardo Paes rose from 30% to 28%; Marcelo Crivella rose from 14% to 13%; Martha Rocha rose from 10% to 13% and Benedita da Silva from 8% to 10%.

Second round

Datafolha also simulated three scenarios of the second round. In the first simulation, Eduardo Paes wins with 52% against 22% for Crivella. In the possible dispute with Martha Rocha, Paes loses 41% to 45% of the candidate. In the dispute with Benedita da Silva, Paes wins with 48% against 30% of the PT candidate.

See the full list of candidates:

Eduardo Paes (DEM): 28%

Crivella (Republicans): 13%

Martha Rocha (PDT): 13%

Benedita da Silva (PT): 10%

Renata Souza (PSOL): 5%

Luiz Lima (PSL): 4%

Flag of Mello (Rede): 3%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 1%

Clarissa Garotinho (professionals): 1%

Fred Luz (new): 1%

Fame Heloiza (PSC): 1%

None / white / zero: 17%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 3%

Paulo Messina (MDB), Suêd Haidar (PMB) had less than 1% and Henrique Simonard (PCO) was not mentioned.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse

Photo of il ilOctober 23, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button