In Rio, Paes follows in first place, Crivella, Martha Rocha and Benedita

The latest new Datafolha poll published yesterday (22) shows that former mayor Eduardo Paes (DEM) comes first with 28% of voting intentions. In the dispute over the second place, three candidates are technically bound: the current mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republican) with 13%, Martha Rocha (PDT) also with 13% and Benedita da Silva (PT) with 10%.

Also read: The virtual debate brings together candidates for the city of Rio and residents of slums

In relation to the previous poll, published October 8, Eduardo Paes rose from 30% to 28%; Marcelo Crivella rose from 14% to 13%; Martha Rocha rose from 10% to 13% and Benedita da Silva from 8% to 10%.

Second round

Datafolha also simulated three scenarios of the second round. In the first simulation, Eduardo Paes wins with 52% against 22% for Crivella. In the possible dispute with Martha Rocha, Paes loses 41% to 45% of the candidate. In the dispute with Benedita da Silva, Paes wins with 48% against 30% of the PT candidate.

See the full list of candidates:

Eduardo Paes (DEM): 28%

Crivella (Republicans): 13%

Martha Rocha (PDT): 13%

Benedita da Silva (PT): 10%

Renata Souza (PSOL): 5%

Luiz Lima (PSL): 4%

Flag of Mello (Rede): 3%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 1%

Clarissa Garotinho (professionals): 1%

Fred Luz (new): 1%

Fame Heloiza (PSC): 1%

None / white / zero: 17%

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 3%

Paulo Messina (MDB), Suêd Haidar (PMB) had less than 1% and Henrique Simonard (PCO) was not mentioned.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse