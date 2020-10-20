In Rio, the judiciary gives BRT 48 hours to settle down

The 7th Rio Business Court ruled this Tuesday (20th) that the BRT Operational Consortium should regulate the operation of the BRT Transoeste lines within 48 hours. The complaint filed by the prosecutor is based on inspection reports from the city’s transport secretariat and the due diligence carried out by the prosecutor’s support group, as well as on complaints from users of the BRT system.

The order signed by Judge Fabeliza Gomes Leal states that, in accordance with the order, the consortium must adhere to the route, fleet and scheduled times using vehicles in perfect condition and proper operation of the stations and terminals by bus.

The decision determines not only the maintenance of the station doors, but also the organization of the entry queues with the help of platform agents and compliance with the users’ security rules. In case of non-compliance with the order, a fine of R $ 20,000 was imposed for checking the irregularity. The municipal transport secretariat is tasked with monitoring compliance with the decision.

In her decision, the judge points out that “the irregularities reported in the files are reported daily in the local news and news and the insecurity of the service within the consortium is public and notorious”.

According to the judge, there is no risk of reverse damage when issuing the injunction against the consortium, “since nothing else is required than to fulfill the obligations associated with the concession agreement for public transport services signed with the city administration”. .

