In Rio, the mixed court finalizes the impeachment report

The Rapporteur for the Special Mixed Tribunal that will judge the impeachment proceedings of outgoing Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC), Deputy State Official Waldeck Carneiro (PT), spoke before the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) this Thursday (29)) , the 150-page statement with the most important facts about the complaint.

“I have tried to restore key facts and stages from May 27th, when the complaint was filed with the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro State (Aler), until the accused filed his previous defense in the Special Mixed Court. I remember the report is not the vote that is read during the voting round, ”said Waldeck.

The work of the Special Mixed Court, which consists of five MPs from Alerj and five judges from TJ-RJ, began on October 1st. The rapporteur had 10 days to prepare the opinion which was to be voted on by the members of the legislature and judiciary of Rio de Janeiro.

The previous report, drawn up by MPs from Alerj, was unanimously adopted on September 23. Approval of the document ended the phase of the process among MPs and was then passed on to the mixed committee.

Witzel was removed from office at the end of August by decision of the Supreme Court (STJ), the court responsible for complaints against governors. The governor responds to suspicions of involvement in a diversion of funds to be used for the emergency purchase of respirators for patients with Covid-19.

See the next steps in the process:

• 48 hours after the report has been submitted, the facility is discussed in a single shift. The decision is made with a simple majority (six votes). If no decision is made, the case is closed. Otherwise the process continues.

• In the event of a decision to initiate proceedings, a judgment will be made within 10 days.

• After the judgment has been drawn up, there is a period of 20 days for submitting a statement of defense.

• After the defense period has expired, the President of the Mixed Special Court will schedule a new session to determine the curriculum and process plan.

• At the end of the calendar period, both prosecutors and defense have 10 days to make final allegations. The process then continues.

• The mixed special court decides on the conviction or acquittal of Gouverneur Witzel and, in the case of a conviction, on the disqualification for the exercise of public functions. A quorum of two-thirds (seven votes) is required to convict you on both votes.

