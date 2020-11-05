In RJ the court continues the impeachment, reduces the salary and gives

The Special Mixed Court on Thursday (5) agreed to continue the impeachment proceedings against outgoing Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC). The commission, composed of five members of the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly (Alerj) and five members of the Court of Justice (TJ-RJ), approved the report by the rapporteur, Deputy Waldeck Carneiro (PT).

Waldeck Carneiro read his vote, which emerged from a 150-page opinion submitted to the Joint Committee on 29th, claiming that the complaint against Witzel had “strong signs of fraud” and that the governor’s conduct was “incompatible with honor and decency of such a high public office “.

The rapporteur also recalled that Witzel was elected in 2018 with the promise of a campaign for “technical and efficient administration”, with the constitutional amount allocated to health and scrutiny of all contracts signed between the state of Rio and outsourced companies, “election pledges that clash with the picture of deviations in the state health secretariat”.

Read more: In RJ, MPs approve the impeachment of Governor Witzel with 69 votes against zero

The vote of the rapporteur on the complaint was voted by: Carlos Macedo (Republican), Chico Machado (PSD), Alexandre Freitas (Novo), Dani Monteiro (Psol) and Judges José Carlos Maldonado de Carvalho, Fernando Foch and Teresa de Andrade Castro Neves accompanied. Inês da Trindade Chaves de Melo and Maria da Glória Bandeira de Mello.

In addition to the unanimous acceptance of the complaint, the mixed special court decided by a majority that Witzel should leave the Laranjeiras Palace, the official residence of the state government of Rio, within 10 days of the publication of the judgment in the Official Journal.

The Tribunal also ordered Witzel to reduce his salaries by a third pending a final judgment. Therefore, the outgoing governor does not receive a salary of around R $ 14.6 thousand and receives R $ 9.7 thousand.

Exit the palace

Waldeck Carneiro still read his voice, adding that Witzel had evacuated the Laranjeiras Palace, the governor’s official residence, within 10 days as he no longer had the conditions to justify using the place as a residence. Some members of the Joint Court did not follow this part of the vote.

Read also: Campaign of MPs against Witzel’s persistence in Laranjeiras Palace: “Get out!”

Judge Fernando Foch noted that Witzel was not exempt from the complaint and recalled the “notorious fiasco of stillborn field hospitals” that had been built against the Covid-19 pandemic and was soon dismantled but not prepared for the outgoing governor’s defense was the request to leave the official government residence.

Witzel’s defense tried to interrupt the round of negotiations in three moments, claiming that the statement did not take into account the safety of the outgoing governor. TJ-RJ President Cláudio de Mello Tavares said the governor’s lawyers should file a motion as there is no justification for a removed government official to remain in the official residence.

The judge Teresa de Andrade Castro Neves, however, fully followed Waldeck’s report. “The governor has already been removed from the STJ, I don’t understand the need to keep him in the official residence.

Next Steps

With the decision to initiate the process, a judgment will be made within 10 days. After this period, a period of 20 days is set for the submission of the defense. The President of the Mixed Special Court will then schedule a new session to determine the curriculum and process plan. After the calendar period has expired, both the prosecutor and the defense have 10 days to present the final allegations.

Then the trial will take place. The Special Mixed Court decides whether the governor will be finally removed or his office will be resumed. For Wilson Witzel to lose his post, a quorum of two thirds (seven votes) is required.

Source: BdF Rio de Janeiro

Edition: Mariana Pitasse