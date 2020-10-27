In RS, a popular consultation will select the projects to be

The popular consultation, held in Rio Grande do Sul since 1998, presents the people of Rio Grande do Sul with a number of development projects that can be selected by voting. In 2020, voting will take place virtually via the website or by SMS until November 3rd.

This year, the RS Society will select from 96 regional development projects spread across the regions that make up the state’s 28 Regional Development Councils (COREDES). In this edition, the state government promises to provide R $ 20 million for the implementation of the projects. Half of that amount is due to be paid in 2021, and the government says it will assess financial conditions in 2022 to carry out the other half.

How to vote

Only voters with an electoral seat in Rio Grande do Sul can vote as they can only select one program or project in their area of ​​residence. You must provide your voter registration number.

First of all, the proposals of each church must be reviewed. You can do this on the consultation website itself in the lower right corner which says “See ballot”.

The voting environment makes it possible to see ballot papers with the proposals of each municipality / reproduction site

This button allows you to enter the name of the parish and see what suggestions are available. To go straight to the voting environment, simply provide the voter title and full name to be directed to the voting page of the projects in the region where the voter residence is registered.

To vote by SMS, an SMS must be sent by mobile phone to the number 29634 with the following text: RSVOTO # (Voter Registration Number) # (program number from 1 to 5)

The Coredes and the People’s Consultation

In order to select the projects for the popular consultation, the government must promote regional, microregional and municipal assemblies in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 11.179. Approved in 1998, it was found that the population “directly defines part of the investments and services included in the state budget”.

However, the state government determines every year how many resources should be distributed for these projects. It is the one who is obliged to distribute them among the 28 Coredes, using the population of each region and the Socio-Economic Development Index (IDESE) as a criterion.

Once the values ​​are defined, the government is required to organize the meetings for discussion and development of projects through “regional public meetings, municipal public meetings and extended regional meetings” which determine which projects will be voted on.

According to the Fórum dos Coredes, this type of council is “a forum for discussion, decision-making and integration of strategies, measures, leadership and resources to promote regional development in Rio Grande do Sul”. It was originally introduced in 1991 by Law No. 10.283 of 1994, which regulated its functions and duties.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Marcelo Ferreira