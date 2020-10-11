In RS, MST and Levante Popular perform during the week

Popular movements from all over the world come together in a major international week of anti-imperialist struggles that began on Monday (5) and will last until October 10th. In an official statement, the movements taking part in the day affirmed: “We know that our strength lies in our mobilization”.

In Rio Grande do Sul, members of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST RS) and the People’s Youth Uprising on Friday morning denounced US imperialism, which is plundering the natural resources of Latin America (9). The act took place in front of the United States Consulate in Porto Alegre.

Levante activist Tomaz Brunet condemns the attacks that the American country has carried out in recent years. “They promote war, cause hunger and misery, exploit the workers and finance coups in several Latin American countries,” he says.

Gerônimo Pereira da Silva from the leadership of the MST RS agrees and also condemns the imperialist attacks. “The US has always focused on the natural resources of Latin America for its economic development, which affects the sovereignty of Brazil and that of many other countries,” he stressed. He also points out that the landless defend the entire working class.

“USA, take your hands from Brazil,” says Banner in front of the consulate / Maiara Rauber

The Week of Anti-Imperialist Struggles is an international response to the drastic deterioration in living conditions of the working class around the world, to the destruction of our planet promoted by the economic model of capital, and to the actions of imperialist forces in the areas. Demonstrations were recorded in several capital cities in the country this Friday. Another action is the launch of the book Che by Editora Expressão Popular.

Organizations and platforms participating in the week include Via Campesina, the Women’s World March, the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), the People’s Youth Uprising, the Via Democrática Platform (Morocco) and the Communist Parties of Nepal, Spain and Portugal, the Workers’ Party of Tunisia, the Socialist Party of Zambia, the Party of the European Left, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the Frente Pátria Grande of Argentina, as well as the international articulations Alba Movimentos and International People’s Assembly.

