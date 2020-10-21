In ten years there were more than 25,000 police and military personnel

Between the 2010 and 2020 elections, which will take place in November, at least 25,452 police and military personnel were elected to political positions, 1.6% of the total number of candidates.

The data was collected through an interface from Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) information. were featured on the 14th edition of the Brazilian Public Safety Yearbook published on Monday (19).

94.5% of them were men and only 5.5% women. As for the race, between 2014, the year the TSE started providing percentages of this type of cut, and 2020, 54.2% is white, while 37.9% is brown and 7.1% is black.

In terms of ideological orientation, 81.8% of agents applied through right and center-right parties between 2010 and 2018, with 2018 being the year with the highest number of conservative candidates at 89.9%.

Increase in the electorate

In 2018, the year retired Captain Jair Bolsonaro ran for President of the Republic, more than 5 million people, 3.8% of the national electorate, were made up of active and inactive police officers and members of the armed forces.

The number represents a 30.9% increase in that constituency compared to 2010 when members of the armed forces and police represented 2.9% of the electorate.

Given that these public security agents take supporters like their relatives with them into the electoral process, the number of voters who are in any way connected to the police increases from approximately 5.6 million to 18.5 million.

The result takes into account the average number of members of a 3.3-member family, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). “This number alone already attracts a lot of attention and explains the importance of the security forces for the electoral process in the country,” emphasizes the study. This relevance increases when observing the “people who already vote or contribute to spreading perceptions and social representations that are spread in these categories”.

One person was murdered every 10 minutes

The yearbook also reported the number of premeditated violent deaths for the first half of this year, which increased 7.1%. There were a total of 25,712 deaths, meaning one person was murdered every ten minutes, even under the rules of social isolation. Among the factors that increased this number is the increase in deaths from police operations.

In the first half of 2020 there was a 6% increase in deaths from police interference compared to the same period in the previous year. In absolute terms, the percentage corresponds to 3,181 people. Rio de Janeiro (775), São Paulo (514) and Bahia (512) are the states that together account for 56.6% of all police deaths.

In April of this year alone, the first month that began and ended under the Covid-19 pandemic, São Paulo recorded 102 deaths from police officers during office hours with the social distancing measures in place.

Femicide

Another factor is the 1.9% increase in femicide cases in the first half of this year compared to 2019, which reached 648 women dead. At the same time, the domestic violence records showing that there has been no break in the history of violence against women.

The report said: “This mismatch between increased deaths, declining registrations at police stations and increasing calls to the prime minister could reflect the difficulty for women to show up at police stations to register events amid the strict social isolation measures required to contain the pandemic”.

Edition: Leandro Melito