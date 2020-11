In the event of a collision between three cars, the IC9 in Nazaré – Portugal must be cut in both directions

A collision between three cars that Friday forced the IC9 to cut in both directions at Valado dos Frades, Nazaré. According to CDOS, the accident occurred in Leiria on the IC9 bridge.

The accident resulted in four minor injuries.

The warning was given to the authorities at 7:11 p.m.

Alcobaça firefighters, Nazaré firefighters, VMER, GNR and Brisa were sent to the construction site.