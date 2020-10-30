In the hinterland of Ceará, a pastor gives a homophobic speech for

The election race in the municipality of Quixeramobim (200 km from Fortaleza) in the central hinterland of Ceará gained prominence on social networks earlier this week. The reason? The leakage of audios by Pastor Gustavo Monteiro, President of Conversão Batista Cearense and Pastor of the Baptist Church of Quixeramobim, in which the religious criticize the attitude of candidates for the city’s mayor who have proposals for the LGBTQIA + audience.

In one of the audios, the pastor says, “I just don’t want Clébio Pavone and Dr. Pedro win. God defend me because both of us are committed to this gay cause. We have to pray to God and do our part, don’t let that happen. “

The candidate Clébio Pavone (PP), quoted in the audio, published a message on his social network: “You don’t achieve your goal with hatred. We must sow peace, love and above all respect. As the commandments of our Lord Jesus Christ commanded! Love one another as I have loved you ”.

The candidate Pedro Coelho (PT), also mentioned in the audio, said in a video published on social networks: “There is already audio coming out, there are already some posts that bring hatred to the Quixeramobim campaign. We won’t go into that. Those who swallow their hatred that we will continue our campaign of good, happiness and love. “

In another audio, the pastor says, “This defeat wants to“ ruin ”our whole city, but there is power in the blood of Jesus. Please pass them on to any believing contacts you have in this video. Help us not to let this happen. Our town hall will take over this defeat. “

In Quixeramobim, Municipal Law 2.815 / 2016 defines October 24th as the day of sexual diversity in the municipality. Franciscana Souza, transvestite and internal process consultant at Instituto Terramar, is one of the organizers of the actions denouncing the case. She explains that in addition to the popular organization and the submission of a letter of rejection, a complaint has been filed with the Public Ministry (MP) through a letter as a joint action by the LGBTQIA + collective of Quixeramobim and organized civil society: “We also send a letter and a letter to the State Human Rights Council of Ceará. The collective endeavors to carry out actions, partnerships and responsible bodies in order to criminalize the act of this religious “leader”. ”

For them, the crime of LGBT phobia verbalized and spread on the networks as a promotion and incentive to hate hate speech, silencing and denying the existence of the LGBTQIA + population of Quixeramobim is a setback for the social and sexual Rights of this social movement both in the community and at the national level.

“The public ministry is already being called through a lawyer. We will submit a letter, rejection letter, signatures (social movement and organized civil society) and evidence so that the necessary legal and constitutional action is taken. The aim is to criminalize this act as LGBT phobia and include it in Law 7.716 / 89, ”says Franciscana.

In June 2019, the Federal Court of Justice (STF) ruled that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity became a crime. / Photo: GOV-MS

Homophobia is a crime

In June 2019, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity became a crime. On this occasion the ministers decided by eight to three votes that the behavior would be punished by the Racism Act (7.716 / 89).

Rejection letter

In view of the case of homophobia, the popular movements in the community gathered in support and jointly wrote a letter of rejection for the case. One of the excerpts reads: “Quixeramobim’s LGBTQIA + movement and organized civil society come through this note to publish the speech of a religious leader that reverberates as promoting hate speech and justifying LGBT phobia and thus denying participation in this segment as an agenda Local elections. The audios that are circulating on the internet are full of prejudice and it is a crime under the law (No. 7.716 / 1989), which derogatively refers to a “gay thing” and a complete lack of knowledge of history and history shows the struggle of the LGBTQIA + population in Quixeramobim and in Brazil ”.

retreat

We contacted Pastor Gustavo Monteiro. He replied to our team about it. Check out his full answer below:

“I would like to address my fellow believers, my compatriots and all those who have heard a private audio leaked to our quixeramobinic society. Unfortunately, in this private conversation I used unfortunate expressions that I only used because of the heat of the debate. To this time, but that doesn’t match my beliefs about religious and political issues.

I realize that I went overboard and said how I should not and could not, but I would like to apologize not only to the candidates, but also to our entire population, made up of people of good and peace. So you don’t deserve such a disappointment with me. How do i know? Regarding his influence and knowledge of me, I would humbly ask you, after hearing a comment on this audio, that you clarify that Pastor Gustavo did not speak because he was calm, peaceful and respectful, but a flawed person who said In the Hour of Wrath he what he shouldn’t have.

After all, failure is part of the human journey in search of a more evolved human being, and you can be sure that such a strange episode will be a lesson for the rest of my life.

I deeply regret this episode as I never want to be seen as intolerant or biased, not least because I have several homoaffective friends and I respect them and live on a daily basis.

I defend free will, democracy and peace among all classes, but I acknowledge that at the time of the debate I lost control and spoke miserably.

I would like to apologize for the unfortunate nature of my expressions, because in my daily life those who know me well know how much I respect people who think differently from me, after all, life in society consists of dialectical and mutual respect between opinions .

I apologize to all of the people I have offended by recognizing the inalienable right to vote religiously, politically or otherwise, and I will certainly take more care in what I say to avoid disagreements about myself, my beliefs, Practices and teachings, in particular, avoid respect for others.

Once again my sincere apologies to all of you.

Peace for all! “

