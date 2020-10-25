In the pandemic, young trainees suffer from a lack of vacancies and

The current health crisis, in which more than 5 million people were infected with Covid-19 and 155,000 dead in Brazil by mid-October, has had a direct impact on the socio-economic conditions of thousands of Brazilian families.

Young trainees and young people looking for their first job are affected twice: the number of jobs offered by companies fell by 86,500 nationwide between April and August, according to the general register of employed and unemployed people (locked up), while companies, bridging the gap between these young people and companies continue their closed services. This is serious because the business-school integration centers, known as the institutions that mediate this relationship, offer not only professional training, but also socialization services that are responsible for maintaining emotional vulnerability.

This is the case with the Center for Learning and Professional Improvement (CAMP), a non-profit association in the city of São Paulo. According to Suellen Malombres, head of communications, relationships and partnerships at CAMP, “the number of vacancies has fallen sharply since the beginning of the pandemic, as the number of permanent contractors with a formal contract has naturally decreased as the number of permanent contractors by companies has decreased. ”.

The vulnerability of youth is not only financial, but often also emotional

At CAMP, only 3 of the first class of 60 students that opened shortly before the start of the pandemic were referred to job offers. The waiting list for vacancies and social services vacancies suspended due to the pandemic has reached more than 400 young people.

“We also try to develop the skills and potential of young people to understand that their vulnerability is not just financial. Sometimes they have an emotional vulnerability that is also influential,” says Malombres.

For them, the lack of coexistence services has a major impact on the future of this generation. “After everything we have seen from the beginning of the pandemic until now, this has had a major impact. All social welfare institutions aim to guarantee their rights, to want young people not to go the wrong way, to not enter the world of informal work and child labor, ”he says.

The apprentice’s salary supplements the family income

The Young Apprentice Program is a way to hire workers between the ages of 14 and 24 and aims to provide training during the first process of entry into the labor market. The program was created in 2000 on the basis of the Learning Act. This type of professionalization, in addition to training through theoretical activities, guarantees rights such as vacation and 13th salary, as well as a working day in one shift for young people in order to maintain school activity.

With the effects of the pandemic, the young man and his family took to the streets

The salary of these young people is in many cases a source of supplementary income for the family. This means that with the downsizing of job vacancies, multiple people from the same core family are likely to have no source of income. Many will live on the streets: “We work here in downtown São Paulo and we see that the young man and his family have taken to the streets with the effects of the pandemic,” says Malombres.

If 2020 was difficult, expectations for next year are also bad. It is estimated that in 2021 the CAMP will only access 100 vacancies for young trainees. In the post-pandemic, it will not be easy to take the first step in the world of work.

