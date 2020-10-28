In the “war” with Dino, Bolsonaro visits the three cities in

With visits to cities in Maranhão on October 29th, Jair Bolsonaro (without party) continues his collision course with Governor Flávio Dino (PCdoB), whose enemy he has declared. Recent statements by the president led to a complaint by the representative of Maranhão before the Supreme Court (STF), which Bolsonaro defamed over allegations that Dino had refused to guarantee his safety in the state.

In Maranhão, Bolsonaro lost in the second round of the 2018 elections in 214 of the 217 parishes and promised to visit exactly the only three parishes in which he won the dispute – Açailândia, Imperatriz and São Pedro dos Crentes, a city with an evangelical majority – in addition Capital of São Luís.

Information about the visit is not included in the official notice from the President and was released by Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB), who organized the expedition.

The toucan, Bolsonaro’s most important ally in the state, initially announced two days on the agenda – 29 and 30 – but went back and now says that the president’s obligations will not exist until the 29th in São Luís and Imperatriz.

Early campaign

Political scientist Wagner Cabral explains that Bolsonaro’s sequence of trips to the Northeast is part of an early campaign strategy that exploited the popularity of emergency relief his government never defended.

“His agenda in the context of the pandemic was to become a dictator, now he wants to be re-elected president. And for this he began to rely on the question of emergency aid, to travel more and more to the northeast. It is no different here in Maranhão, “argues

“The active ‘war’ in the specific case against the communist government of Flávio Dino is part of this strategy to mobilize their base permanently through ‘factoids’.”

Quarrel with Dino

The mood of the dispute between the governor and the president has been particularly heated since the establishment of the Northeast Consortium – a bloc that brings together the nine states in the region to defend their own administrative policies – two months after the president declared: “I am not their president ”. .

The founding ceremony of the consortium between the nine states of the region took place precisely in the Palácio dos Leões, the administrative seat of the government of Maranhão.

After the bloc was founded, Bolsonaro said during an interview with the international press to Onyx Lorenzoni, then Prime Minister of the Civil House, that “of these governors of ‘paraíba’ the worst is that of Maranhão” – Flávio Dino – and that his government ” has nothing to do with this guy “.

Since then, the rush has become constant headlines. One of the most recent factoids was mentioned in a public interview with Radio Joven Pan in which the president claimed to have canceled a visit to Balsas (MA) – city of ally Roberto Rocha – because the governor would not have allowed the military police to be part of his to be security.

In response, Dino classified the statement as a “lie”, issued official notes and went to the STF.

Why did I file a lawsuit against Bolsonaro with the Supreme Court?

1. I take the President of the Republic very seriously to stir up hatred in the nation.

2. As a victim of aggression, I have an OBLIGATION to defend myself and my team.

3. I am honored to take care of myself.

– Flávio Dino @ (@FlavioDino) October 23, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon (27), Governor Flávio Dino responded to another attack by Bolsonaro, who, according to the Poder 360 website, would have told supporters in front of Palácio do Alvorada: “You have to get the PCdoB out of there to say love to God. Only here in Brazil even communists that it is democratic “.

If Bolsonaro wants to get me out of the Maranhão government, it is a good way to start a Bolsonarista that was adopted in the 2022 elections. In 2018 they did not reach 10% in Maranhão. https://t.co/eUn8YqvFQ3

– Flávio Dino @ (@FlavioDino) October 27, 2020

The Covid and the Chinese vaccine

Another possible case by Governor Flávio Dino concerns the right to vaccination. Given the president’s withdrawal on the possible purchase of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, the governors of the Northeast Consortium are evaluating the vaccine’s funding and distribution in the states.

“We have the only president on the planet who believes it is cheaper to treat a disease than to avoid it. Wouldn’t it be better to leave this to scientists and health professionals? “Countered Dino on social networks.

For Wagner Cabral, the proactive action of the governors, the leadership of Flávio Dino puts him on a coalition route with the Bolsonaro government trying to bolster a position of opposition to the pandemic.

“[Dino] was one of the governors who, along with Doria in São Paulo, took an extremely proactive stance in the fight against the coronavirus, ordering a lockdown, being based on science and actively working to guarantee field hospitals in the state. Like other governors, this put Flávio Dino on a coalition route with the Bolsonaro government from the start, ”the political scientist analyzes.

Government line

Against the dismantling of the federal government in public policy to combat inequality, the state of Maranhão has made progress in the social indices with state programs and initiatives, especially in the education sector, and ranks 6th among the ten states that have made the most progress in the indices are instructive.

It is also in education that draws attention to professional valorization with the payment of the highest wage floor in the country. In the state, the governor decided to dedicate 100% of Fundeb’s funds to payroll. In February 2020, the minimum base salary for teachers with a weekly workload of 40 hours plus the Bonus for Classroom Activities (GAM) rose to R $ 6,358.96.

Since 2018, Flávio Dino has been on the list of the three best governors of Brazil, based on the opinion of the leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate, according to the Panel of Power on the website Congresso em Foco.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas