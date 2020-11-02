In Viana do Castelo – Portugal, 22 young people are released from the institution

A fire that broke out in a room at Casa dos Rapazes in Viana do Castelo at around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday forced the withdrawal of 22 young people living in the facility but caused no victims, a PSP source said Sunday .

Raul Curva, the second PSP commander in Viana do Castelo, was contacted by the Lusa Agency and said that “the youths have been removed from the building so that the firefighters can act” and that the police will “investigate the source of the fire” .

Casa dos Rapazes, a private Social Solidarity Institution (IPSS) in the historic center of Viana do Castelo, was founded in 1952 and welcomes children and young people at risk without an adequate family background.

The Viana do Castelo District Aid Command (CDOS) source said the warning was given at 10:35 p.m. and the fire is said to have subsided by around 11 p.m.

Viana do Castelo Sapadores Fire Brigade commander António Cruz said that “young people can return to the building”.

“No structural problems were found in the building, only the strong smell caused by the fire. The room is ventilated and the youngsters are accommodated on the upper floor, which was not affected by the fire,” he said.

“The room where the fire started has been very destroyed,” added António Cruz.

The construction site was visited by 14 employees and four vehicles from the Sapadores, volunteers and PSP firefighters.