In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market – Regional Analysis Report, Growth Trends and Forecast To 2025

North America in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market will expand with the rapidly rising geriatric population and susceptibility of the elderly population to acquire the diseases. The market share for Europe was calculated at USD 337.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% up to 2025.

In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years majorly due to growing geriatric population that is susceptible to colorectal cancer. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders like inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes coupled with increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle could propel the cases of colorectal cancer.

Expanding risk factors such as race, age and changing lifestyle or behaviors associated with high-income countries, like smoking, sedentary lifestyle and western diets, are prominent factors that are reflecting a rise in colorectal cancer incidences, particularly in the North American and European regions. This has augmented the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market trends worldwide

In 2018, the fecal occult blood tests (FOBT) segment held 83.8% of the revenue share of n-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests industry and is estimated to hit CAGR of 4.7% over the coming years. The ease of FOBT tests and their cost-effectiveness with inclining specificity and sensitivity of stool-based tests will drive the adoption and instigate growth for the solutions across developed as well as developing economies.

Guaiac-based fecal occult blood test (gFOBT), a variation in FOBT, utilizes the chemical guaiac to detect blood in stools and is acknowledged for its ease of use. A consumer can receive a test kit a health care provider and make use of a stick or brush to collect a small amount of stool. Once done, the test kit is returned to the doctor or a lab and the stool samples are tested for the presence of blood.

Major firms operating in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market are working on rigorous research and development activities to deliver instant and accurate results. They are also focused on the quality and the costs of the in-vitro screening test products. The major market competitors are EMD Millipore, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Alere, Beckman Coulter, Abbott Molecular, and Eiken Chemical among others.

