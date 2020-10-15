In-Vitro Diagnostics Market New Business Experts Ideas By Siemens AG, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at US$ 68,608.16 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 107,658.83 million by 2027.

In-vitro diagnostics tests are performed on the samples such as blood, plasma, urine, and tissues for detection of diseases. In-vitro diagnostics includes certain technologies such as molecular diagnostics, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and others. The market is driven by factors such as a significantly growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Additionally, increasing demand for modern diagnostic techniques and rising emphasis on rapid disease diagnosis are projected to drive the growth of the market but, inadequate healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and poor reimbursement policies are likely to hamper the in-vitro diagnostics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare laboratories in countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others with an aim to deal with exponentially increasing patient population is likely to boost the market by 2027.

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Abbott

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD

Biomérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC.

Qiagen

The reagents & kits captured the largest share in the global in-vitro diagnostics market. Reagents & kits includes components and accessories required to perform in-vitro diagnostics tests. Higher adoption of these tests is likely to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the reagents & kits segment over the forecast period. Additionally, these products are frequently used in various research processes, which further is expected to propel in-vitro diagnostics market growth. Furthermore, the developments and frequent product launches and increasing availability are one of the significant factors contributing to this growth rate. For instance, in October 2017, SYGNIS AG launched the advanced Universal Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) kit for expanding the range of lateral flow assay products and services. Therefore, owing to the presence of the various market players that are offering multiple reagents & kits and rise in the technological advancements are likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

For instance, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 71.0 million people suffer from hepatitis C virus infection across the globe. Moreover, extreme globalization, intense mobility of the population, and persistent urbanization are expected to spread viral infections with greater ease. Along with infectious diseases, a higher prevalence of other conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and obesity is equally anticipated to boost the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Moreover, according to the estimates, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of mortality in the U.S.

Based on end user, the global in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, homecare, and others. Increasing number of hospital admissions coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are projected to drive the growth of the hospital segment in the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period. Moreover, emerging nations are witnessing huge demand for advanced hospital settings with an aim to cope up with increasing patient pool and rising concerns of public health. Such growing number of hospitals are anticipated to boost the adoption of in-vitro diagnostics due to its superior benefits. Furthermore, benefits provided by hospitals such as proper patient-centric care, availability of reimbursement facilities are expected to fuel the growth of the segment at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Product & Services

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Technology

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Others

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare

Others

