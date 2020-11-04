Increased obesity is also related to seizures

A survey by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) found that around 96 million Brazilians over the age of 18 are overweight. The result relates to the period from August 2019 to March of this year.

Of these, 62.6% were women and 57.5% men. Clinical nutrition and collective health specialist Juciany Medeiros Araújo works in the Pernambuco Family Health Support Center. The lifestyle of the people, which is contributing to the increase in industrialized food, is one of the factors that contributed to this result.

Read more: The consumption of healthy foods is growing in the pandemic, but so is that of ultra-processed foods

“Unfortunately, people associate the problem of obesity with an unhealthy person, but it’s not that simple. Being healthy means eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, adequately controlling stress levels, and not acquiring addictions like smoking, for example,” she says .

Unfortunately, people associate the problem of obesity with an unhealthy person. That’s not that easy. We have cases of thin people who cannot be considered healthy people

Check out the following interview with the specialist who is also a PhD student in Agroecology and Territorial Development.

Brasil de Fato: How do you rate the research results? Are we eating more or are we eating wrong?

Juciany Medeiros: This research provokes a great deal of reflection because we observe this question about the weight of people who are gaining weight.

In general, a person’s weight is related to that person’s type and lifestyle, as lifestyle is reflected in eating habits. This has undoubtedly changed our lifestyles since leaving the house, as food options change as you spend more time at home or more time away from home.

“We are proof that it is possible”: MST bearings are a reference in agroecology

When you have more time to spare, stop and eat. Well if you don’t have a lot of time like what is possible.

Another point is that what you eat is also related to the anxiety crisis and people’s psychological level.

Now the question of wrong eating comes up because of the eating habits of these people, but also because of their purchasing power. So we also assume that those foods that are more accessible to this population are what they will consume.

How is the pandemic contributing to increasing people’s obesity?

The pandemic can be just one factor contributing to a sedentary lifestyle. With social isolation, many people disrupted their routine of physical activities or even the more active lives they led on a daily basis.

:: Beyond Taste: Understand the Concept of Food Culture in the Bem Viver Program ::

In addition, the stress caused by the pandemic, uncertainty about the employment problem and changed ways of working have all led to some, such as: Remote working, for example, has resulted in some of this population neglecting their diet, either because of anxiety or the convenience some offer carbohydrate and fast food dishes that are delivered at home.

Isn’t Obesity Necessarily Healthy?

Unfortunately, people associate the problem of obesity with an unhealthy person. That’s not that easy. We have cases of skinny people who cannot be considered healthy people, just as we have cases of overweight people who are not.

:: Lemon, propolis, turmeric and ginger: the powerful blend of immunity shot ::

A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate control of stress levels, and the daily struggle to avoid addiction such as smoking should be part of the routine not only of an overweight person but also a thin person.

We are sold that being healthy is thin. What is the balance for a healthy life?

We live in a world that wastes this image of the health of the thin. To actually live a healthy life, the ideal thing to do is see your doctor and do tests to see if you are okay.

During these routine examinations, not only the physical problem is assessed, but also the eating habits, the social condition in which this person is, including the psychological problem.

Eating in moderation, living in balance and taking exams are certainly the most effective measures to distance ourselves from these stereotypes, from these pressures from society. In this way this pressure can be reduced as you start with the psychological equilibrium, recognize your self-image and make the acceptance of your body more visible.

In this context, will the search for pesticide-free foods become a market for a healthier lifestyle?

Some people believe that disinfecting foods with sodium hypochlorite in running water is enough to get foods with fewer pesticides, and this is not true. It is not possible to remove pesticides that are applied to fruits and vegetables, no matter how much we disinfect that food.

People who consume processed foods get a monotonous food because they eat the same thing over and over again.

The effects of pesticides depend on the type of product used and the type of pesticide that has been used in the food. An example we have is the pepper that always breaks the record for a large amount of pesticides and in fact we don’t know the actual harms of pesticides in the human body because no studies are done on toxic substances in humans.

:: Experts point out the negative health effects of ultra-processed products ::

All of the information we currently have comes from laboratory tests carried out on either cells or animals. What we do know is that if a person is exposed to these substances for long periods of time, they may have cellular changes that become part of the group that is more prone to certain types of cancer.

Most studies have estimated that people who grow these foods with pesticides sprayed with, for example, glyphosate, a type of pesticide, get higher levels of substance exposure than people who eat the foods they received the substance.

People who come in contact with these toxins can have some lymphoma, and these pesticides can also cause neurological problems, breathing difficulties, skin irritation, manifestations of intestinal gas, changes in the male and female reproductive systems, and cancer.

We remind you that these results come from people who are in constant contact, such as farmers and everyone who handles food.

For those who will consume, we point out that while there are still doubts as to whether pesticides are responsible for these diseases in isolation, the ideal is to avoid foods with these substances in your daily life.

:: Although Brazil is the largest producer in the world, it suspends the tax on soy imports ::

The best option is organic foods. When these people can’t eat organic foods because they don’t have access or can’t buy it, the idea is to give preference to seasonal foods. In general, seasonal foods tend to receive fewer pesticides.

People who consume processed foods get a monotonous food because they eat the same thing over and over again.

As you consume the food in season, you are encouraged to go to the kitchen to prepare your food and you are encouraged to seek, understand, and understand what that food is and how it can be better cooked.

Edition: Lucas Weber