Increased online advertising due to pandemic drives Facebook profits up – 61% – Executive Digest

The surge in online advertising due to the pandemic has resulted in profits for Facebook, which had revenues of $ 17.927 billion (EUR 15.354 million) between January and September, up 61% from 2019.

The technology group led by Mark Zuckerberg earned 57,893 million US dollars (49,606 million euros) in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The vast majority came from the company’s online advertising business on the social networks Facebook and Instagram (which also integrates the portfolio).

Advertising is the company’s main source of income.

The dividend paid by shareholders so far has been $ 6.29 per share compared to $ 3.90 per share in October 2019.

In its projections for the coming quarters, the company admitted that it will face “significant uncertainty” in 2021, arguing that the current growth trend in online retail and advertising could stall next year that the current pandemic crisis of the countries controlled and overcome.

“Since e-commerce is our largest source of advertising, a change in this direction could pose an additional challenge to sales growth in 2021,” said the technology company.

With the increase in sales, the Facebook group also succeeded in significantly reducing “general and administrative” costs, which were almost half the year-on-year comparison.

A result that was due to the closure of the group’s offices and the transition to teleworking for all employees following the current Covid-19 disease pandemic.

With that in mind, Facebook doesn’t plan physical return of employees to offices until July 2021, and even if that happens, Mark Zuckerberg’s idea is to get an appreciation for remote working.

Zuckerberg’s plans are for half of the group’s employees to work remotely within 10 years.