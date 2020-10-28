India Aerospace & Defense Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2024

One of most profound factors driving the growth of India aerospace & defense market is the extensive number of initiatives undertaken by the Indian government. The government’s decision taken a few years before, for instance, to increase the FDI limit from 26% to 49% in the defense sector, is remnant of the fact that India aerospace & defense market represents a vital sector in the national landscape.

The raise in the FDI limit had apparently permitted foreign institutional investors, venture capital organizations, and foreign portfolio investors to make maximum capital investments up to 24% in defense firms thereon. With the ample availability of a highly-skilled workforce and the ‘Make in India’ initiative gaining greater prominence across the country, Indian firms are expected to play a vital role in the aerospace & defense value chain comprising research & development, training, production, quality control, and maintenance, which would further transform India aerospace & defense industry outlook.

The air segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to plans to acquire airborne warning & control systems by Air Force in order to grow its surveillance capabilities. Transport fleets are expected to become stronger to enhance tactical and strategic lift capacities. Other plans like acquiring newer fighter platforms like MMRCA and fifth-generation aircrafts may advocate market expansion.

The homeland security segment is estimated to grow considerably on account of rising social unrest in India. Governments are supporting the IT and private engineering & design sector with an objective of meeting the demands of homeland security. The government is also undertaking various projects such as maritime security, intelligence, counter terrorism, safe city surveillance, critical infrastructure security, border infiltration and police modernization.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the India Aerospace & Defense Market. They are as follows:

Visual devices required to train aircrew and maintenance staff have driven the significance of MTS (modelling, training and simulation) services. Partnerships initiated with regional technology companies such as Tata Technologies and firms in the Indian aerospace & defense sector in order to deliver solutions like MTS services is expected to enhance market .

The India aerospace & defense market consists of companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Godrej, DRDO, ISRO, Tata Power SED, Reliance Defense & Engineering Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited and Mahindra. These firms are focusing on various tried and tested strategies such as R&D investments, new product and technology launches and partnerships, among others to accelerate business reach.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 India Aerospace & Defense Market, By Security

4.1 India aerospace & defense share, by security, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Aerospace & defense market share by security, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Cyber security

4.3.1 Cyber security market , 2013 – 2024

4.4 Border security

4.4.1 Border security market , 2013 – 2024

4.5 Homeland security

4.5.1 Homeland security , 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 India Aerospace & Defense Market, By Service

5.1 India aerospace & defense share, by service, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Aerospace & defense market share by service, 2013 – 2024

5.3 MRO

5.3.1 MRO services market , 2013 – 2024

5.4 MTS

5.4.1 MTS services market , 2013 – 2024

5.5 Logistics

5.5.1 Logistics services market , 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6 India Aerospace & Defense Market, By Application

6.1 India aerospace & defense market share, by application, 2016 & 2024

6.2 Aerospace & defense market share by application, 2013 – 2024

6.3 Land

6.3.1 Land solutions market , 2013 – 2024

6.4 Air

6.4.1 Air solutions market , 2013 – 2024

6.5 Sea

6.5.1 Sea solutions market , 2013 – 2024

