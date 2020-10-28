India POS Terminals Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2024

The paucity of currency as an aftermath of demonetization has led to a surge in India POS terminals market demand. The need for infrastructure supporting the use of debit and credit card payments has risen exponentially, due to cash crunch. The effects of demonetization have instantly generated demand for POS machines as the country witnessed a seismic shift from offline transactions to digital transactions.

The massive opportunities engendered by this status have significantly attracted several industry players to offer best solutions with competitive pricing. Verifone, PAX Technology, and Ingenico are the major players utilizing the huge untapped potential in the country. Mswipe, one of the key players of India POS terminals has also created great buzz by announcing its proposal to deploy more than 50 thousand mPOS by the end of 2017.

Verifone and Ingenico are amongst the two key companies accounting for major POS terminals market share in India. Together, both the companies account for more than 80% of market for POS terminals. The escalating demand for POS terminals from banks has further offered great opportunities to the India POS terminals market players to index their capabilities and take advantage of the situation to expand their business, as procuring POS systems from foreign players will consume more time with regards to shipment activities.

Currently, 15 lakh POS devices are deployed across India, but astonishingly there are approximately more than 5 core registered businesses over the country. This huge difference in the number underscores the untapped opportunities in India POS terminals market and prospects for lucrative business. A report has predicted “India POS terminals industry to surpass a valuation of USD 3 billion by 2024 having recorded a revenue worth USD 450 million in 2016”. The total shipments in India POS terminals market for the year of 2016 was over 300 thousand units and is projected to record an annual growth rate of 10% over 2017-2024.

India POS terminals industry is poised to witness an increasing pickup in demand from the rural areas over the coming years. The rural areas are the prime region where the government bodies are emphasizing on facilitating the infrastructure development that is indeed needed to support the move of cashless India.

For instance, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have initiated plans and programs to deploy POS terminals across 1 lakh villages in the country. Other initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Micro ATMs, and Aadhaar-enabled systems have positively impacted the growth of India POS terminals industry trends.

