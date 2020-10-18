Indigenous peoples live with them to defend the territory

The Indigenous Mission Council (Cimi) published the Violence Report 2019 this October, which indicates an increase in threats to tribal peoples across Brazil. The indigenous peoples are the protectors of the Brazilian fauna and flora in their most distinct biomes, and therefore they are seen as a threat to those interested in using the land for other purposes such as civil construction and agriculture.

Notes: Incidents of violence against indigenous peoples increase 150% in Bolsonaro’s first year

In Itacuruba in the hinterland of Pernambuco, around 78 families of the Tuxá Campos have been threatened with expropriation since 2010 because reactors were installed for the construction of a nuclear power plant. “We are occupying the area that is 100 meters from the bank of the São Francisco River and the nuclear power plant that they historically want to build in our area, and for this reason I think it is very difficult for us to delineate it,” he said Evani Tuxá Campos, chief of the Tuxá Campos people, who realizes how the interest in the territory causes losses for the people. “If they want to build the nuclear power plant there, it is clear that what they can do for this area is not delimited, they will do it,” he says.

The fall of the Tuxá Campos is one of the consequences that Cimi recorded in the violence report 2019. This shows that 33 death threats, 34 other threats, 113 murders and 21 homicides were committed across the country in the past year. indigenous peoples. “In the past two years things have been increasing and I think in 2019 they exploded. The cases that have exploded relate to the conflict over land, ownership and damage to the indigenous heritage, ”says anthropologist Lúcia Helena Rangel, who is part of the reporting organization.

Also read: Bolsonaro accuses indigenous peoples, the press and NGOs of the fire and the consequences of the Covid

The expert notes that the number of murders has decreased compared to the previous year, but this does not mean a decrease in violence. “Last year the number of murders was a little lower than in 2018, but as compensation, the number of attacks was higher, you know? What happened is that the attacker didn’t die. “

The chief affirms that threats to tribal peoples are situations with which they live on a daily basis. “I’ve already been threatened, I’ve been followed on the way from town to village and that happens every day, but we have to fight. Because giving up is much worse, ”says Evani.

According to the report, one of the leading causes of violence is territorial conflict and that number is increasing. In 2019, the number of conflicts against indigenous people rose from 11 to 35 in just one year compared to the previous year.

“The background of the violence against indigenous peoples is conflicts over land, there is a rejection by the Brazilian state and Brazilian society, a rejection of the rights of indigenous peoples, nobody agrees that indigenous peoples need land,” analyzed Rangel.

Read more: The indigenous people are preparing for a “boom” of candidates in the 2020 elections against the promotion of the right

According to Cimi data, 829 (63%) of the 1,298 indigenous areas in Brazil are still pending to complete the delineation process, but the federal government has not yet taken action on the claims of 536 of those areas.

Since his election campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro had announced that it would not delineate any territory for indigenous peoples, and in the first half of 2019 alone, his government returned 27 land demarcation trials to the National Indian Foundation (Funai).

“Sometimes people think that violence is only if they go there to kill or beat up the Indian, but it’s not. Our rights, from us traditional peoples, are violent, we have been persecuted a lot, our rights have been violated a lot, ”complains Evani, who realizes how much the current government has prevented the delimitation processes. “I think if today’s president wasn’t Bolsonaro, it would be easier to work out the demarcation because he makes it very clear that he hates indigenous quilombola,” he concluded.

:: “Passing on the cattle”: Bolsonaro’s environmental policy is the target of lawsuits ::

Source: BdF Pernambuco

Edition: Vanessa Gonzaga