Industrial Air Filtration Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

The worldwide industrial air filtration market size is anticipated to cross USD 7 billion by 2025. The expansion of the global industrial air filtration market can be credited to the presence of a stringent regulatory spectrum pertaining to the working conditions that exist in the manufacturing sector worldwide. Apart from worker health and safety, these regulations also govern air treatment and disposal, owing to the increasing environmental concerns.

Of late, there has been a tremendous expansion in the industrial and infrastructural development sectors. This has led to more and more carbon emissions, calling for the need to install industrial air filters at workplaces. The development of unique raw material as well as fibers that deliver a higher degree of filtration will also prompt manufacturers to install these air filters.

Cement sector to emerge as a prominent growth avenue

The raw materials in cement constitute the usage of myriad abrasive and hard dust particles, on account of which the usage of air filters in cement production becomes mandatory. In fact, in recent times, there has been an exceptional rise in the demand for filtration solutions in the cement sector, especially when the cement mills are being dedusted.

Industrial air filters find massive deployment at various stages in the construction of buildings, right from quarrying and crushing, to transfer & storage and cement injection. As the construction industry expands, so will the cement sector, which will consequently boost industrial air filtration market trends from cement applications.

HEPA filters to be the product of choice

In recent times, HEPA filters are gaining more traction than ever, on account of their multifunctional benefits. These products are capable enough to remove contaminated air particles with a diameter of 0.3 µm, and an accuracy of an astounding 99.97%. Also, they operate with minimal pressure drop and maximum airflow for efficient operations.

These products are deployed pertaining to the requirement of clean air. They are also available in numerous variants – high-capacity HEPA, panel filters, standard HEPA, and high-temperature filters. The availability of these products in a variety of designs has further increased their popularity, making them the product of choice among numerous end-users.

Stakeholders to eye Europe as the next investment destination

Europe is likely to crop up as the most profitable investment destination in the years ahead, for industrial air filtration market players. The reason for the same can be attributed to the rising trend for clean-label ingredients as well as quality certifications in the region that has led to the enforcement of myriad regulations in the food processing industry. Indeed, the F&B sphere demands air filters on a humongous scale, as they require sterile and compressed air for optimal hygiene conditions.

In the year 2018, The European Union had intervened in a food quality scandal and developed a new unit in order to monitor the quality of manufacturing plants in the continent. This is evidence enough to prove that across the EU, the manufacturing technology is subject to stringent quality standards, which will propel the regional industrial air filtration market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the vital companies that form a part of the competitive landscape of industrial air filtration market include Cummins Filtration, Clarcor, Camfil, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson, AAF, and SPX. Most of these firms are working to invest substantially in R&D programs and engage in M&As in order to sustain their position in the global industry.

For example, in 2015, Camfil Group took over Nufilter Scandinavia AB and strengthened its foothold in Finland with this acquisition. In August 2016, Donaldson bought Northern Technical LLC, the prominent developer of replacement filters and gas turbine inlet air filtration systems, that helped the firm strengthen its position in the Middle East market.

