Industrial Communication Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2025

The global industrial communication market has thrived successfully in the recent decade as growing adoption of these components in Industry 4.0 has effectively helped increased productivity in major industries. Labor reduction, waste reduction, repeatability, enhanced quality control, and integration with existing business systems have given companies an added advantage by lowering long-term costs, which could indirectly increase product output and revenue.

An industrial communication network is the backbone for any automation system architecture as it can offer powerful means of data exchange, controllability and flexibility to connect to various devices. The use of digital communication networks in industries can also lead to improved end-to-end digital signal accuracy and integrity.

Communication networks like LAN (Local Area Network) or WAN (Wide Area Network) can communicate large amounts of data via limited number of channels. Whereas industrial networking enable implementing various communication protocols between field devices, digital controllers and several automation related software tools and external systems. Therefore modern industries have demonstrated increased adoption of industrial communication networks over traditional LAN and WAN. This has led to industrial communication market depicting a substantial increase lately.

Fieldbus protocols such as Modbus, CC-Link, PROFIBUS are experiencing a rapid adoption across process-oriented applications. Fieldbus protocol segment accounted for more than 49% revenue share of industrial communication market in 2018. These protocols have the ability to seamlessly integrate digital input and output devices as well as discrete motion control components such as analyzers belonging to third-party solutions providers.

Meanwhile, ethernet segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2025. The technology serves as a cost-effective solution for many small and medium size industries. An increasing need for reliable and seamless connectivity protocols that can integrate legacy systems with new and advanced communication devices will bolster industrial communication market outlook.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Industrial Communication Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., ACS MOTION CONTROL, Advanced Motion Control, ADVANTECH Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH, Belden Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Cisco System Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, HMS Industrial Networks, Honeywell International Inc., Ifm electronic gmbh, Mitsubishi Electric Group, Moxa Inc., Omron Corporation, Parker Hannifin Inc., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Sick AG, Siemens AG

In terms of the application, automotive and transportation sector accounted for more than 25% revenue share of industrial communication market in 2018. Automakers have been implementing advanced automation, communication, and data exchange technologies into assembly lines for mass production. The need to achieve higher production volumes within short timeframes is likely to fuel the adoption of industrial communication systems in automotive and transportation sector.

The demand for industrial communication solutions across the aerospace sector is estimated to grow at an 11% CAGR through 2025. Majority of aerospace OEMs are embracing new communication technologies as a cost reduction of just 1% represents savings worth billions of dollars.

